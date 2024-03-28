Online Microbusinesses Lower Local Unemployment, Says GoDaddy and UCLA Research

At the county level, every microbusiness entrepreneur is correlated with seven additional jobs by hiring directly, indirectly or creating more demand and spending more in their communities.

Adding 1,000 new microbusiness entrepreneurs in a county is associated with a drop of 0.11 percentage points in the unemployment rate. This means that studying Miami-Dade County in Florida , with almost 430,000 microbusinesses and 2.1 million people over the age of 18, adding just 1,000 entrepreneurs would reduce the region's unemployment rate by almost 7% (from 1.6% to 1.49%).

"We've learned that online businesses with 10 or fewer employees are creating more jobs than before – up to seven jobs for every one entrepreneur, compared to only two just a few years ago," said Alexandra Rosen, senior director of Venture Forward. "Our findings show how even the smallest of businesses can significantly drive down unemployment rates in communities across the country."

Explore the data in full here and learn more in the blog post here. For more information on the state of microbusinesses across the country, visit www.godaddy.com/ventureforward.

