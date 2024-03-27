Online Microtransaction Market to Reach $219.4 Billion by 2032 at 13.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth in online gaming, rise in digitalization, and penetration of internet connectivity drive the growth of the global microtransaction market. In addition, convenient, quick, and seamless digital transactions are driving the adoption of the online microtransaction industry.

NEW CASTLE, Del., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Online Microtransaction Market by Type (In-game Currencies, Random Chance Purchase, In-game Items, Expiration, and Others), Device (PC, Gaming Console, Mobile Phones, and Others), and Payment Model (Prepay, Post-Pay, and Pay-as-you-Go): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the online microtransaction industry generated $65.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $219.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth in online gaming, rise in digitalization, and penetration of internet connectivity, drive the growth of the global market. In addition, convenient, quick, and seamless digital transactions are driving the adoption of the online microtransaction industry. Furthermore, online microtransaction market trends such as increase in reliance on in-app purchases as a primary revenue stream for mobile applications, and growth in interest in utilizing blockchain technology for secure and transparent microtransactions are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Furthermore, expanding microtransaction ecosystems across multiple platforms and devices and integration of AI for personalized microtransaction recommendations and user experiences are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the online microtransaction industry during the forecast period. However, increase in regulatory scrutiny, potential legal challenges, and increase in concerns about cybersecurity and fraud risks associated with online transactions, have negatively impacted the market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $65.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 $219.4 Billion CAGR 13.2 % No. of Pages in Report 231 Segments Covered Type, Device, Payment Model, and Region

The in-game items segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of type, the in-game items segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the online microtransaction market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the continuous release of new and exclusive in-game items, coupled with social features allowing users to showcase their acquisitions, further fueling the demand for this segment. However, the random chance purchase segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The random chance purchase segment is positioned for continued growth within the broader landscape of online microtransactions.

The PC segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of device, the PC segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the online microtransaction market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The continuous evolution of PC gaming and digital content delivery platforms further amplifies the growth potential of the PC segment within the online microtransactions industry. However, the mobile phone segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in the adoption of smartphones and the increase in reliance on mobile devices for digital interactions drive the growth of the market.

The prepay segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of payment model, the prepay segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the online microtransaction market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rise of prepaid digital wallets and virtual currency systems has provided users with a secure and dedicated mechanism for managing their prepay balances. This not only enhances user trust but also encourages more frequent and spontaneous microtransactions. However, the pay-as-you-go segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2032. The pay-as-you-go model reduces financial barriers, making it more accessible to a wider audience and encouraging spontaneous transactions.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the online microtransaction market revenue. High internet penetration and a large user base have fueled the growth of microtransactions across sectors as this region has a well-established digital infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is anticipated to enhance the market growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth of digitalization and internet penetration in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

CyberAgent Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

NCSoft

NetEase Inc.

Niantic Inc.

Riot Games

Valve Corporation

Nexon Co. Ltd.

Wargaming.net

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the online microtransaction market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

