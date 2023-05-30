Online Movie Ticketing Service Market size is expected to grow by USD 7,550.89 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing popularity of global box office to influence the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Movie Ticketing Service Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The online movie ticketing service market is estimated to grow by USD 7,550.89 million during 2022-2027, at a CAGR of over 6.85%. This online movie ticketing service market report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (mobile devices and desktops), application (cinema and shopping malls), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Movie Ticketing Service Market 2023-2027

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market. The geographical trends and drivers that will shape the market over the course of the forecast have been thoroughly discussed by Technavio's analysts. Factors such as how film production businesses use cutting-edge technology and visual effects in their finished goods will help in boosting profits. Special effects are added by movie production businesses to assist films become more popular with viewers. The innovation in content is anticipated to rise during the forecast period as more filmmakers invest in high-budget films.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as the growing popularity of global box office, increased use of mobile applications for online movie ticketing services, and the rising number of mobile devices and growing internet penetration. rising film piracy is hindering market growth.

The market for international online movie ticketing services is expanding as a result of the expanding box office around the world . Filmmakers serve worldwide audiences and contribute to the global box office market's gaining prominence over local or regional box office markets. Hollywood , the largest film industry in the world, for instance, gets more than 70% of its income from the global market.

. Filmmakers serve worldwide audiences and contribute to the global box office market's gaining prominence over local or regional box office markets. , the largest film industry in the world, for instance, gets more than 70% of its income from the global market. The global cinema screen count is rising, which is boosting the demand for online movie ticketing services throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rising number of concept movie releases .

. A significant obstacle to the expansion of the worldwide online movie ticketing service business is the rise in movie piracy . In the market for online movie ticket services, movie piracy can have a number of detrimental effects.

. In the market for online movie ticket services, movie piracy can have a number of detrimental effects. Film piracy can also have a negative effect on the standard of films and TV series that are made available to audiences. This is due to the possibility of work being stolen and distributed without the creators' permission, which deters studios and producers from making investments in high-quality content.

Key Trends-Increasing focus on paperless transactions is one of the opportunities for the market players to grow. On the other hand, the availability of alternative platforms for online movie ticketing services are huge challenges in front of the industry. Paperless transaction facilitates the generation of e-tickets through movie booking applications at their convenience and can store them on their personal devices. E-tickets can be accessed through messages or e-mails. Such paperless transactions are witnessing high penetration in the global market for booking movie tickets, and it is expected to drive market growth extensively.

Vendor Landscape

The online movie ticketing service market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Company Profiles

The online movie ticketing service market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 360 Ticketing, Atom Tickets LLC, Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Born In Cleveland LLC, Carnival Films Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Comcast Corp., Dalian Wanda Group, ELAN Group, ITKTS Interactive Technologies Pvt. Ltd., JustTickets Pvt. Ltd., Maoyan Entertainment, One97 Communications Ltd., Orbgen Technologies Pvt. Ltd., PVR Ltd., Tao Piao Piao, V Celluloids, VOX Cinemas, and VUE INTERNATIONAL.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By Platform, the market is classified into mobile devices and desktops.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market.

The mobile devices segment contributes the largest share of the market. Growing penetration of smartphones and internet services is increasing the usage of moving booking applications, which, in turn drives demand for online movie ticketing services. Convenience is one of the primary advantages driving the adoption of online movie ticketing services. The ability to get real-time movie notifications on upcoming movies and show times creates an urge among viewers to book tickets through mobile devices. Also, viewers are periodically notified on personalized recommendations based on their viewing history and preferences, through mobile applications. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

