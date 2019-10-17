Online MS Programs Focus on Increasing Demand for Professionals in Cybersecurity and Crisis Management Law

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Cybersecurity Month and it therefore brings heightened attention to the growing demands for organizations to ensure their staff are best prepared to manage cyberattacks and security threats. A recent report published by Global Market Insights projects resources needed to proactively and reactively respond to the threat of cyberattacks will exceed $300 billion by 2024, with a specific level of importance in industries such as banking, government, manufacturing, transportation, IT and telecom, insurance, and securities. The report further states that new stringent government regulations related to information and data protection coupled with a predicted shortage of skilled cyber security professionals will increase employment demands across the cybersecurity market.

To help address these potential trends, the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law is offering advanced professional training through their online Master of Science (MS) in Cybersecurity Law and Homeland Security and Crisis Management Law. These part-time, two-year online programs have been developed for working professionals who want to gain a competitive edge in their career by developing an understanding of the law within these fields.

The MS in Cybersecurity Law is the first advanced degree of its kind to address the identification of threats and actors, Internet governance and jurisdiction, privacy issues, cybercrime, and data breaches, as well as current and proposed cybersecurity legislation, policies, and regulation. Courses are taught by Maryland Carey Law faculty, experts from the University of Maryland's Center for Health and Homeland Security (CHHS), and other experienced practitioners.

"Cybersecurity used to be thought of as a purely technical field," says Markus Rauschecker, Cybersecurity Program Director for the CHHS. "There are now many important and significant legal and policy issues at stake. The need for professionals who understand the legal aspects has grown tremendously in recent years."

The MS in Homeland Security and Crisis Management Law will prepare students to lead their organization's response to crises with a special focus on the legal, regulatory, and public issues that must be considered during crisis situations, including terrorist attacks, pandemics, data breaches, and weather emergencies. Faculty and experts from the CHHC will address topics such as emergency management, emergency public health response, cybersecurity, and homeland security and counterterrorism.

"There is a demand for experts in crisis management and cybersecurity law that far exceeds the supply of trained personnel," says Michael Greenberger, Director of the CHHS. "In these programs, students will learn the relevant federal and state laws and regulations, best practices, and standard operating procedures that surround the ability to organize an institution to respond to a crisis event."

To learn more about the online MS programs, as well as upcoming informational webinars, visit https://www.law.umaryland.edu/Prospective-Students/MS-in-Law/.

About University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law is the one of the oldest schools in the nation, but its innovative programs make it one of the liveliest and most dynamic today. Maryland Carey Law (ranked #52) seeks to prepare students for productive leadership and professional roles in the law, public service, business, and government.

