Online Notarization has never been so simple!

The legalization of Remote Online Notarization started with the State of Virginia in 2012 and has expanded to allow notaries in 38 States to perform these international notarial acts. With over 1 billion notarial acts performed within the United States per year, Cyberize It's accessibility to a "local notary" and ease of use will make our Notaries more accessible to the client.

When a consumer starts a notarization, simply upload your document(s), schedule an appointment, verify your identification through knowledge-based questions and id certification, then once these steps have been completed connect with a notary and sign the documents utilizing electronic signatures. Every notary on the platform has an electronic notary seal which is applied to the document and once this is completed the document is encrypted to prevent any further alterations.

Notarization can be done within minutes of uploading, or the client can schedule for a time that works best for them. The client can also find notaries with special skills, such as location, type of notary or even language skills of the notary. Cyberize It can also facilitate the notarization for Apostles.

Fees are based upon Notary Signatures; the first signature is $27, and each additional notary signature is $10. Witnesses can be added for a fee of $5.00 per witness. There are also service fees based upon the number of documents uploaded. A One (1) Notary Signature document will cost the client $37.00.

