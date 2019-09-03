Online Nursing Education PhD Programs Ranked by OnlineCollegePlan

PULLMAN, Wash., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PhD programs used to be difficult to find in an online format but that isn't the case today, especially with degrees in the healthcare field or related fields. Your work schedule can make it feel impossible to get back into a classroom, but if you're open to a virtual one, there are many options. Recently, OnlineCollegePlan has released a series of rankings that explore PhD programs in the fields of nursing and healthcare. Nursing education was one of the rankings created, in their article that features the Top 25 Online PhD Programs in Nursing Education. You can read it here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/online-phd-nursing-education/

Nursing Education is a very rewarding type of program because, with this degree, you can choose to continue your work in a clinical setting, or you can transition to a university job. That is what sets this type of program apart - the fact that it explores everything you need to know to continue to practice nursing, but it puts it through an academic lens. This is also a research-heavy study path to take. The top schools that are featured in the ranking are listed in ascending order below.

1. Washington State University (Pullman, WA)

2. University of Central Florida (Orlando, FL)

3. University of Missouri (Columbia, MO)

4. University of Arizona (Tucson, AZ)

5. East Carolina University (Greenville, NC)

6. University of Mississippi (University, MS)

7. University of Kansas (Kansas City, KS)

8. Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond, VA)

9. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, TN)

10. West Virginia University (Morgantown, WV)

11. William Carey University (Hattiesburg, MS)

12. University of North Dakota (Grand Forks, ND)

13. Villanova University (Villanova, PA)

14. Duquesne University (Pittsburgh, PA)

15. Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (Indianapolis, IN)

16. University of Missouri Kansas City (Kansas City, MO)

17. New Mexico State University (Las Cruces, NM)

18. University of Northern Colorado (Greeley, CO)

19. University of Southern Mississippi (Hattiesburg, MS)

20. East Tennessee State University (Johnson City, TN)

21. University of Nevada at Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

22. Texas Woman's University (Denton, TX)

23. University of Texas at Tyler (Tyler, TX)

24. University of West Georgia (Carrollton, GA)

25. Idaho State University (Pocatello, ID)

OnlineCollegePlan offers many resources for students of any academic level, from preparing to enter college to terminal degree programs.

