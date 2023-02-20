Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2023: Smartphone Penetration Accelerates App-based Online Food Delivery

DUBLIN , Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market to Reach $400.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services estimated at US$95.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$400.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Order-Based Food Delivery Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.8% CAGR and reach US$352.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Logistics-Based Food Delivery Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR

The Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$66.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.2% and 16.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services: Overview & Outlook

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Novel Business Ideas for On-demand Food Delivery

Trends Influencing Food Delivery Industry

Consumers Lean towards Food Delivery

Restaurants Prioritize Online Food Delivery

Dedicated Apps Widen Market Reach

Smartphone Penetration Accelerates App-based Online Food Delivery

Select Food Delivery Apps: An Overview

Issues & Challenges

