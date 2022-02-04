Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market - Evolving Opportunities with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The online on-demand food delivery services market is fragmented. The established vendors enjoy a moderate advantage over their competitors owing to their network penetration and scale of operations. Vendors are also entering into M&A with other players in the market to expand their customer base. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services such as Ele.me, Alipay, Taobao and Koubei mobile apps to order meals, food, groceries, and many more.

Delivery Hero SE - The company offers foodpanda that provides a wide range of food, groceries, and more, quickly and conveniently.

Glovoapp23 SL - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services such as glove that is convenient and less time-consuming.

Grab Holdings Inc. - The company offers GrabFood which delivers food and beverages from restaurants to millions of consumers islandwide.

Grubhub Inc. - The company offers Grubhub that elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience.

The company offers Grubhub that elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience.

The online on-demand food delivery services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2019 and 2024.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators and multiple cost and operational benefits to restaurants are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the growing threat from direct delivery services offered by restaurants will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The online on-demand food delivery services market report is segmented by business model (order-focused food delivery services and logistics-focused food delivery services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for online on-demand food delivery services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increased investments by vendors to improve the efficiency of logistics and the rising consumer willingness to spend on food delivery services will significantly drive online on-demand food delivery services market growth in this region over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2019-2024 44.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -4.85 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Inc., Grubhub Inc., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Meituan Dianping, Roofoods Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

