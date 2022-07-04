Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size to Grow by USD 118 billion | 57% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Jul 04, 2022, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand food delivery services market is segmented into two categories based on the business model (order-focused food delivery services and logistics-focused food delivery services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). APAC will lead the market growth in terms of geography during the forecast period. The increased investments by vendors in improving the efficiency of logistics and the rising consumer willingness to spend on food delivery services will drive the online on-demand food delivery services market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, India, and Japan are the key countries for the online on-demand food delivery services market in APAC.
The online on-demand food delivery services market size is expected to grow by USD 118 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 19.52% during the forecast period.
For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global online on-demand food delivery services market as part of the global restaurants market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis. To know more about the levels of growth of the market throughout the forecast period, Download a Report Sample.
Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Value Chain Analysis
The core components of the value chain of the restaurants market include the following:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service
Vendor Insights
The online on-demand food delivery services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to compete in the market. We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Inc., Grubhub Inc., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Meituan Dianping, Roofoods Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. among others.
Product Offerings
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services such as Ele.me, Alipay, Taobao, and Koubei mobile apps to order meals, food, groceries, and many more.
- Delivery Hero SE - The company offers foodpanda, which provides a wide range of food, groceries, and more, quickly and conveniently.
- Glovoapp23 SL - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services such as glovo that are convenient and less time-consuming.
The Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings.
Key Market Dynamics-
- Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Key Drivers:
- Increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators
Online on-demand food delivery service vendors are partnering with established restaurants. For instance, in January 2020, McDonald's India announced that it had partnered with Zomato to expand the availability and accessibility of food products in North India and East India. In October 2021, Rebel Foods reportedly partnered with Foodpanda to expand its presence in Southeast Asia.
for highlights on market Drivers & Trends impacting the market
Related Reports:
Mobile Food Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Fast Casual Restaurants Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
19.52 %
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 118 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
28.78
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 57%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23SL, Grab Holdings Inc.,Grubhub Inc., Just Eat Takeawaycom NV,
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Restaurants
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Business model
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by Business model
- 5.3 Order-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Order-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Order-focused food delivery services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Logistics-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Logistics-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Logistics-focused food delivery services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Business model
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Business model
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- 10.4 Delivery Hero SE
- 10.5 Glovoapp23 SL
- 10.6 Grab Holdings Inc.
- 10.7 Grubhub Inc.
- 10.8 Just Eat Takeaway.com NV
- 10.9 Meituan Dianping
- 10.10 Roofoods Ltd.
- 10.11 Uber Technologies Inc.
- 10.12 Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
Share this article