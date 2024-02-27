Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market size to grow by USD 266.05 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market growth at 24.64% CAGR expected during the forecast period, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand food delivery services market is estimated to grow by USD 266.05 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.64%. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2023-2027
Report Coverage

Details

Page number

161

Base year

2022

Historic period

2018 - 2022

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.64%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 266.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

23.16

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 66%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK

The online on-demand food delivery services market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer online on-demand food delivery services market are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Curefoods India Pvt. Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Dominos Pizza Inc., DoorDash Inc., Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., EatSure, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Ltd., Grubhub Inc., HelloFood, HungryPanda Ltd., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Meituan Dianping, Movile, Rappi Inc., Talabat.com, Uber Technologies Inc, and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. Download a Sample before buying

Company Offering

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services-related equipment for various fast food shops.
  • Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services to its customers across all major cities in India.
  • Delivery Hero SE - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services straight to customers' doors.
  For details on companies and their offerings. Buy a report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC is estimated to account for 66% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased investments by vendors to improve the efficiency of logistics and consumers' readiness to spend on food delivery services. China and India are some of the key contributors to the online on-demand food delivery services market in APAC. Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators
  • Key Trend - Influence of social media
  • Major Challenges - Growing threat from direct delivery services offered by restaurants

 Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the order-focused food delivery services segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Market vendors act as third-party aggregators between restaurants and customers. Customers can compare the menu, prices, reviews, and ratings of multiple restaurants by registering on a website or mobile application. In this business model, the restaurant handles the delivery and logistics aspects. Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments. View a Sample Report

Analyst Review

The Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, driven by the widespread adoption of mobile technology. With the advent of 3G and 4G networks, ordering food has never been more convenient. Consumers can now satisfy their cravings with just a few taps on their smartphones, thanks to the seamless connectivity provided by 3G and 4G. These advancements have revolutionized the way people dine, making online on-demand food delivery a booming industry. With a plethora of options available at their fingertips, customers enjoy unparalleled convenience and choice. As the demand continues to surge, the market shows no signs of slowing down, indicating a promising future for online on-demand food delivery services. View a Sample Report

Related Reports:

The food delivery market share in India is expected to increase by USD 716.53 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.13%.

The mobile food services (MFS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.84% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 15.04 billion.

