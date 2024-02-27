Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market size to grow by USD 266.05 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market growth at 24.64% CAGR expected during the forecast period, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand food delivery services market is estimated to grow by USD 266.05 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.64%. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 266.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 23.16 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK

The online on-demand food delivery services market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer online on-demand food delivery services market are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Curefoods India Pvt. Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Dominos Pizza Inc., DoorDash Inc., Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., EatSure, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Ltd., Grubhub Inc., HelloFood, HungryPanda Ltd., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Meituan Dianping, Movile, Rappi Inc., Talabat.com, Uber Technologies Inc, and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

Company Offering

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services-related equipment for various fast food shops.

The company offers online on-demand food delivery services-related equipment for various fast food shops. Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services to its customers across all major cities in India .

The company offers online on-demand food delivery services to its customers across all major cities in . Delivery Hero SE - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services straight to customers' doors.

The company offers online on-demand food delivery services straight to customers' doors.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC is estimated to account for 66% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased investments by vendors to improve the efficiency of logistics and consumers' readiness to spend on food delivery services. China and India are some of the key contributors to the online on-demand food delivery services market in APAC.

Impactful driver- Increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators

Increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators Key Trend - Influence of social media

- Influence of social media Major Challenges - Growing threat from direct delivery services offered by restaurants

Market Segmentation

By Type, the order-focused food delivery services segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Market vendors act as third-party aggregators between restaurants and customers. Customers can compare the menu, prices, reviews, and ratings of multiple restaurants by registering on a website or mobile application. In this business model, the restaurant handles the delivery and logistics aspects. Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments.

Analyst Review

The Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, driven by the widespread adoption of mobile technology. With the advent of 3G and 4G networks, ordering food has never been more convenient. Consumers can now satisfy their cravings with just a few taps on their smartphones, thanks to the seamless connectivity provided by 3G and 4G. These advancements have revolutionized the way people dine, making online on-demand food delivery a booming industry. With a plethora of options available at their fingertips, customers enjoy unparalleled convenience and choice. As the demand continues to surge, the market shows no signs of slowing down, indicating a promising future for online on-demand food delivery services.

