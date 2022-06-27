Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia to Reach USD 50.49 Billion by 2025 at 55.29% CAGR | Technavio

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia: Drivers

The key factor driving growth in the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia is the advantages of online on-demand home services.

Online on-demand home services encompass all digital marketplaces that offer convenient access to a wide range of home services. The global demand for online on-demand home services is increasing owing to the ease of convenience and accessibility provided by these services. There are numerous other advantages provided by online on-demand home services.

Some advantages of online on-demand home services are convenience, flexibility, appointment scheduling, and ease of payment. The advantages of online on-demand home services are increasing their demand and may drive the growth of the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia .

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia: Challenges

The high competition among vendors will be a major challenge for the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia during the forecast period.

The online on-demand home services market in Malaysia is dynamic because of the presence of several regional and international players that compete based on parameters such as acquisitions, expansions, and marketing and advertising campaigns.

Online On-demand Home Services Market In Malaysia: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia is segmented by:

Service - Home care and design, Repair and maintenance, HWB, and Others

Home care and design, Repair and maintenance, HWB, and Others Platform - Mobile applications and online websites.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Online On-demand Home Services Market In Malaysia report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 55.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 50.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 42.93 Performing market contribution Malaysia at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADVANCE DREAMS VENTURE Sdn Bhd, Breezy Clean Homes, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Clinfess Enterprise, EasyFix, Grab Maid Tech Sdn Bhd, Kaodim, LocalService Malaysia, M4U SERVICES Sdn Bhd, and Maideasy Sdn Bhd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

SOURCE Technavio