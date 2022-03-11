Online On-demand Home Services market in Southeast Asia Recorded 41.92% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Market Driven by Busy Lifestyle Propelling the Demand for Home Services & Solutions | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia Analysis Report by Service (Homecare and design, Repair and maintenance, HWB, and Others) and Geography (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/online-on-demand-home-services-market-in-southeast-asia-industry-analysis

Online On-demand Home Services in Southeast Asia - Trends

Digital marketing and consumer engagement on social media platforms is a major trend supporting the online on-demand home services market share growth in Southeast Asia. Service visibility is one of the principal factors of the marketing strategy implemented by online on-demand home service providers globally, including the regional vendors. Service providers are adopting digital and social media promotional activities as part of their marketing strategies to increase their service visibility. The conventional advertising platforms, such as televisions and radios, are now shifting to live TVs and radios on the online media. This drives up the number of advertisement viewers. Social media platforms are another strong component used by vendors to run their service promotions and campaigns. The substantial growth in digital marketing and the increase in the engagement of consumers on social media platforms will promote the growth of the regional market in focus.

Online On-demand Home Services in Southeast Asia - Drivers

The key factor driving growth in the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is the busy lifestyle propelling the demand for home services and solutions. Factors such as the growth in urbanization and the increasing inclination of the younger generation toward exploring new career opportunities have contributed largely to their busy lifestyle, specifically in metro cities across Southeast Asian countries. Professional pressure leaves individuals with very little time for a family outing or taking care of household works such as cleaning, repairing, and maintenance operations. This has subsequently increased the demand for online on-demand home services in Southeast Asian countries. Recognizing the problems faced by the professionals and other employed people, online on-demand home services companies are offering the convenience of doorstep pickup and drop services, thereby making the process more convenient.

Online On-demand Home Services in Southeast Asia - Challenges

The high competition among vendors will be a major challenge for the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia during the forecast period. The online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is dynamic because of the presence of several regional and country-based players that compete based on parameters such as acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, and marketing and advertising campaigns. The competition among the existing players in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with the entry of new startups. The presence of numerous vendors is intensifying competition and increasing the price wars among vendors. Such price wars have the potential to erode profit margins and can lead to smaller businesses exiting the market. All these factors, together, are expected to hamper the growth of the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia.

Some of key Online On-demand Home Services in Southeast Asia Players:

The online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amazon.com Inc.

APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS

Business Pixel Sdn Bhd

Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd.

Grab Holdings Inc.

Kaodim

M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD.

Maclean Services Sdn Bhd

Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd

Urban Co.

Online On-demand Home Services Market In Southeast Asia - Segmentation Analysis

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Home care and design - size and forecast 2020-2025

Repair and maintenance - size and forecast 2020-2025

HWB - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Singapore - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Malaysia - size, and forecast 2020-2025

- size, and forecast 2020-2025 Indonesia - size, and forecast 2020-2025

- size, and forecast 2020-2025 Thailand - size, and forecast 2020-2025

- size, and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of South-East Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online On-demand Home Services Market In Southeast Asia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 258.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 41.92 Performing market contribution Singapore at 26% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Kaodim, M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD., Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

