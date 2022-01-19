Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 258.47 billion | Market Research Insights highlight Market Key Drivers and Key Segments | Technavio

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

Online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. To survive in a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to promote their services through a clear and unique value proposition.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amazon.com Inc.

APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS

Business Pixel Sdn Bhd

Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd.

Grab Holdings Inc.

Kaodim

M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD.

Maclean Services Sdn Bhd

Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd

Urban Co.

Geographical Market Analysis

Singapore will provide maximum growth opportunities in online on-demand home services during the forecast period. According to our research report, the country will contribute 26% of the market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. Singapore will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period. The year-on-year growth during this period will vary between 47.44% and 75.88%.

The rising urbanization rate, growth in the number of employment opportunities for women, and rising living standards are fueling the demand for online on-demand home services market in the country. The growing female labor force is increasing the pressure of maintaining the balance between professional and personal lives.

Furthermore, countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of South-East Asia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The home care and design segment generate revenue from services such as interior designing, pest control, home deep cleaning, sofa cleaning, laundry services, glasswork, woodwork, waterproofing, masonry, and carpentry. The segment is fragmented, with the presence of numerous small and large players operating in the market, which offer a wide range of home care and design services. For instance, Malaysia-based M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD. Co. (M4U) offers services such as house cleaning and disinfection. A rise in the number of vendors offering home care and design services, coupled with the increasing business expansions in the segment, will contribute significantly to the growth of the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Growth in worldwide construction activities is one of the key drivers for the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia. The growth of the global construction market is driven by developed economies, which focus on improving their infrastructure, and developing countries, which are increasing capacity to cater to the growing demand. Factors such as low-interest rates, changes in the global economy, and an increase in direct real estate investment from institutional investors are expected to drive the global construction market during the forecast period.

The high competition among the vendors is a key challenge for the online on-demand home services market growth in Southeast Asia during the forecast period. Also, the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is dynamic because of the presence of several regional and country-based players that compete based on parameters such as acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, and marketing and advertising campaigns. The competition among the existing players in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with the entry of new startups.

Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope in Southeast Asia Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 54% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 258.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 41.92 Regional analysis South-East Asia Performing market contribution Singapore at 26% Key consumer countries Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Kaodim, M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD., Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

