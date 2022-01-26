Online On-demand Home Services Market: Segmentation by Service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health, wellness and beauty, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) -- Forecast till 2025|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

The global online on-demand home services market is classified by Technavio as part of the global specialized consumer service industry, which is a subset of the global diversified consumer services market. The income generated by consumer service providers, such as residential services, renovation, and interior design services, is included in the overall global specialized consumer services market.

Online On-Demand Home Services Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of online on-demand home services is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Vendor Insights

The online on-demand home services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the online on-demand home services market, including some of the vendors such as Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, MyClean Inc., ServiceWhale Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online on-demand home services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Alfred Club Inc. - Partners with property owners and managers to offer residents an exceptional living experience by providing leading-edge technology with personalized hospitality services.

Partners with property owners and managers to offer residents an exceptional living experience by providing leading-edge technology with personalized hospitality services. Amazon.com Inc. - Offers home services such as home theater setup, furniture assembly, outdoor equipment assembly, TV wall mounting, office chair assembly, rowing machine assembly, elliptical assembly, and others.

Offers home services such as home theater setup, furniture assembly, outdoor equipment assembly, TV wall mounting, office chair assembly, rowing machine assembly, elliptical assembly, and others. AskforTask Inc. - Offers home services such as cleaning, handyman, plumbing, electrical, painting, interior painting, lawn mowing, and other general services.

Geographical Highlights

The online on-demand home market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for online on-demand home services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.

The increasing number of smartphone and internet users in APAC is driving the expansion of the online on-demand home services market, making online on-demand home services apps more accessible. The rising adoption of on-demand home service apps among consumers has stemmed from the high rate of internet penetration and is thus functioning as a primary factor boosting demand for online on-demand home services in APAC.

Furthermore, China is APAC's top producer of online on-demand home services solutions, owing to the increasing number of smartphone and internet users, which makes online on-demand home services apps easily accessible in the region.

Key Market Dynamics-

Online On-Demand Home Services Key Market Drivers:

Advantages of online on-demand home services

All digital markets that provide simple access to a wide range of home services are classified as online on-demand home services. Online on-demand home services are growing in popularity around the world due to their convenience and accessibility, service providers' flexibility in terms of working hours and working conditions, appointment scheduling, and payment ease. Because there are so many business prospects, there is a lot of room for new businesses to enter. During the projected period, the growing number of startups is expected to fuel the expansion of the online on-demand home services market.

Online On-Demand Home Services Key Market Trends:

Rising number of advertising and marketing campaigns

One of the most important online on-demand home services market developments is the growing influence of digital media. One of the most important aspects of online on-demand home service providers' marketing strategy is service visibility. Several online on-demand home service companies are using digital media marketing methods to enhance sales and increase service visibility. Companies will be forced to outsource servicing duties due to a lack of experienced staff and the use of outdated equipment. Vendors have been encouraged to use social media sites such as Facebook and YouTube as a result of this.

Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 70% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4730.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 37.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airtasker Pty Ltd., Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, HomeServe Plc, Houzz Inc., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., Pro.com Home Services LLC, ServiceWhale Inc., Super Home Inc., TaskEasy Inc, TaskRabbit Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Urban Co., YourMechanic Inc., Zaarly LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and customize segments.

