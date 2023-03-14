Online on-demand home services market size in Latin America to grow by USD 119.39 billion from 2021 to 2026; The benefits of online on-demand home services to drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand home services market in Latin America is estimated to increase by USD 119.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 40.53%. The benefits of online on-demand home services are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high competition among vendors may impede the market growth. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America 2022-2026

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America– Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - Demand for on-demand online home services is increasing due to the convenience and accessibility that these services offer. There are many other advantages that on-demand online home services offer. Therefore, the Latin American online on-demand home services market is anticipated to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The Latin American online on-demand home delivery market is highly fragmented with a large number of unorganized providers. Disorganized vendors have several problems, including failure to maintain standard service quality, ensure transparency and timely performance, and negatively affect the overall business. Additionally, the Latin American online on-demand home services market faces intense competition from a variety of small local brick-and-mortar stores. All these factors combined may restrain the growth of the online on-demand home services market in Latin America.

Online on-demand home services market in Latin America – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape -

A few prominent vendors that offer online on-demand home services in the market are Eliptica Networks S.A.S, Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services, GHE FRANCHISING LTDA, GRUPO ALIADAMX SA, Hogaru Inc., Laser Facility Management, Maid in Brazil, Prophylaxis, Sies Salud, and WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL and others.

The online on-demand home services market in Latin America is fragmented and the vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

What's New? -

Recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Eliptica Networks S.A.S: The company offers online on-demand home services that include installation and protection of computers against viruses and malware while also installing configuration of network servers.

Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services: The company offers online on-demand home services that include everything inside the apartment such as spiderwebs, deep cleaning in the bathroom, outside of kitchen appliances, vacuuming throughout the whole house, and mop on hardwood floors if any.

GHE FRANCHISING LTDA: The company offers a wide variety of on-demand home services such as painting, hydraulic services, and repairs.

GRUPO ALIADAMX SA: The company offers online on-demand home services by taking extreme care and hygiene measures, such as tied hair and short nails, and following the healthy distance measures and the etiquette sneeze.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America- Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (homecare and design, repair and maintenance, HW and B, and others) and platform (mobile application and online website).

The homecare and design segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The segment is fragmented by numerous small and large players operating in the market, which offer a wide range of homecare and design services. Changes in consumer lifestyles, as well as an increase in the disposable income of people in Latin America , are fueling the demand for on-demand home cleaning and design services. Moreover, cleaning and maintaining hygiene in the house have become a necessity in every home. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America – Key Trends

The rising number of advertising and marketing campaigns is a key trend in the market. Today, vendors are starting to use various strategic marketing tools to attract customer attention. For example, Amazon Home Services guarantees the quality of service as part of its satisfaction guarantee. If the company does not provide quality service, we will pay a certain amount as compensation. The focus on the launch of advertising campaigns of new vendors is expected to drive the growth of the online on-demand home services market in Latin America during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online on-demand home services market in Latin America between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the online on-demand home services market size in Latin America and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand home services market vendors in Latin America

The online on-demand home services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 60.78%, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 7,259.2 billion between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (mobile application and website), service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health wellness and beauty, and others), and geography APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The online home service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 44.36% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2.33 trillion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Service (home care and design and repair and maintenance) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope in Latin America Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 40.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 119.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 42.96 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Eliptica Networks S.A.S, Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services, GHE FRANCHISING LTDA, GRUPO ALIADAMX SA, Hogaru Inc., Laser Facility Management, Maid in Brazil, Prophylaxis, Sies Salud, and WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

