Online On-demand Home Services Market Size in Malaysia to grow by USD 50.49 billion by 2025, Home Care & Design Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Jul 27, 2022, 06:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online On-demand Home Services Market In Malaysia offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The online on-demand home services market in Malaysia size is expected to increase by USD 50.49 billion, at a CAGR of 55.29% from 2020 to 2025. Technavio categorizes the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia as a part of the global specialized consumer services market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia during the forecast period.
Online On-demand Home Services Market In Malaysia - Segmentation Analysis
- By Service, the market is classified into home care and design, repair and maintenance, HWB, and others.
- By Platform, the market is classified into mobile applications and online websites.
Revenue Generating Segment - The online on-demand home services market share growth in Malaysia by the home care and design segment will be significant for revenue generation. The segment is fragmented, with the presence of numerous small and large players operating in the market, offering a wide range of home care and design services. Changes in consumer lifestyles, as well as an increase in the disposable income of people in Malaysia, are fueling the demand for on-demand home cleaning and design services. The rise in the number of vendors offering home care and design services will contribute significantly to the growth of the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia.
The online on-demand home services market in Malaysia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The online on-demand home services market in Malaysia report provides complete insights on key vendors including ADVANCE DREAMS VENTURE Sdn Bhd, Breezy Clean Homes, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Clinfess Enterprise, EasyFix, Grab Maid Tech Sdn Bhd, Kaodim, LocalService Malaysia, M4U SERVICES Sdn Bhd, and Maideasy Sdn Bhd.
- ADVANCE DREAMS VENTURE Sdn Bhd - The company offers online on-demand home services such as basic home cleaning, studio cleaning, and office cleaning.
- Breezy Clean Homes - The company offers online on-demand home services such as maid cleaning services.
- Business Pixel Sdn Bhd - The company offers online on-demand home services such as basic needs home cleaning services.
- Clinfess Enterprise - The company offers online on-demand home services such as basic home cleaning services.
- EasyFix - The company offers the home services such as sewage and plumber, electrician, and carpenter services.
- Drivers - Factors such as the advantages of online on-demand home services, and increasing internet penetration will be crucial in driving the growth of the market.
- Challenges - The high competition among vendors will restrict the market growth.
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
- The smart indoor garden systems market share is expected to increase to USD 899.39 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15%.
- The home services market share is expected to increase to USD 5.14 trillion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.21%.
|
Online On-demand Home Services Market In Malaysia Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 55.29%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 50.49 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
42.93
|
Regional analysis
|
Malaysia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ADVANCE DREAMS VENTURE Sdn Bhd, Breezy Clean Homes, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Clinfess Enterprise, EasyFix, Grab Maid Tech Sdn Bhd, Kaodim, LocalService Malaysia, M4U SERVICES Sdn Bhd, and Maideasy Sdn Bhd
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- HWB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Mobile applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online website - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ADVANCE DREAMS VENTURE Sdn Bhd
- Breezy Clean Homes
- Business Pixel Sdn Bhd
- Clinfess Enterprise
- EasyFix
- Grab Maid Tech Sdn Bhd
- Kaodim
- LocalService Malaysia
- M4U SERVICES Sdn Bhd
- Maideasy Sdn Bhd
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
