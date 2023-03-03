Online On-demand Home Services Market Size in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 258.47 billion between 2020 and 2025, Driven by the growing busy lifestyle of the current generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand home services market size in Southeast Asia is estimated to grow by USD 258.47 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 54% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The busy lifestyle of the current generation is driving the demand for online on-demand home services market. The modern generation fails to strike a balance between professional and personal life because of the hectic lifestyle. Consequently, they spend comparatively less time cleaning, repairing, and maintaining their living spaces. Key vendors offering online on-demand home services provide their consumers with a convenient doorstep pickup and drop facility. For instance, GoodWork Solutions Inc. (GoodWork), a home services company based in the Philippines, offers easily accessible and affordable options for high-quality home services like home cleaning, laundry, air conditioner repair and cleaning, nail services, and hair services. To know more about the market size - Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online on-demand home services market in southeast Asia report covers the following areas:

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2020 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 258.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 41.92 Regional analysis Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia Performing market contribution Singapore at 26% Key countries Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Kaodim, M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD., Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Service

Home Care and Design



Repair And Maintenance



HWB



Others

Geography

Singapore



Malaysia



Indonesia



Thailand



Rest Of South-East Asia

The revenue generated by the home care and design segment in Southeast Asia will be significant for the growth of the market during the forecast period. This segment includes services like interior designing, pest control, home deep cleaning, sofa cleaning, laundry services, glasswork, woodwork, carpentry, masonry, and waterproofing. This segment comprises a wide range of services offered by small and large players. For instance, vendors like Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd. (Everyworks), Urban Co. (Urban), and DC Cleaning Services (DC Cleaning), offer a wide range of home care services, which include air duct and dryer vent cleaning, carpet cleaning, drain cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, and window cleaning.

Singapore is estimated to account for 26% of the market growth during the forecast period. The rising urbanization and living standards fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing employment opportunities for women also drive the online on-demand home services market in the country. Factors like these are expected to drive major growth in the online on-demand home services market during the forecast period.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented with the presence of various vendors. Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Kaodim, M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD., Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co. are some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings –

Amazon Co. – The company offers online on-demand home services like home theater setup and installation, furniture assembly, outdoor equipment assembly, and others.

The company offers online on-demand home services like home theater setup and installation, furniture assembly, outdoor equipment assembly, and others. Aplus Clean Solution - The company offers online on-demand home services such as carpet cleaning, commercial cleaning, and general cleaning.

The company offers online on-demand home services such as carpet cleaning, commercial cleaning, and general cleaning. Eyeworks Services Pvt Ltd. - The company offers online on-demand home services such as aircon, plumbing, electrical, and handyman.

The company offers online on-demand home services such as aircon, plumbing, electrical, and handyman. Learn more about vendors and their offerings – Request a Sample Report!

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the online on-demand home services market in southeast Asia growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the online on-demand home services market in southeast Asia size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online on-demand home services market in southeast Asia vendors

