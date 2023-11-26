Online On-demand Home Services Market size in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 897.62 billion from 2022 to 2027; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS and Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is estimated to grow by USD 897.62 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 69.42%. The online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia are Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Carousell Pte. Ltd., Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Fixi Co. Ltd., GoodWork Solutions Inc., Home Reno Pte. Ltd., JB Hi Fi Ltd., LS Handyman, Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Manage 4 U Sdn Bhd, PT. OKHOME Indonesia, Smile Clean Co.,Ltd., Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, Urbanclap Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Wizard Home Services Pte. Ltd., Borigarn Co. Ltd., Grab Holdings Ltd., and Taskrabbit Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Amazon.com Inc: The company offers online on-demand home services such as home theater setup and installation, furniture assembly, outdoor equipment assembly, and others.

APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS: The company offers online on-demand home services such as carpet cleaning, commercial cleaning, and general cleaning.

Carousell Pte. Ltd: The company offers online on-demand home services such as plumbing, handyman, home cleaning, electrical repair, and others.

Impactful driver- Busy lifestyles propelling demand for home services and solutions

Busy lifestyles propelling demand for home services and solutions Key Trend - Digital marketing and consumer engagement on social media platforms

- Digital marketing and consumer engagement on social media platforms Major Challenges - High competition among market companies

Market Segmentation

The market share growth by mobile application segment is significant growth during the forecast period. One of the main applications that the market players offer online on-demand home services is the mobile application segment. The main factor that is fuelling the growth of this segment is the growing number of smartphone users and improvements in the user interface of mobile-based applications of market players. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing penetration of smartphones and the increased preference by market players for offering their customers a personalized app experience are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Online On-demand Home Services Market In Southeast Asia Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 69.42% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 53.65 Regional analysis Southeast Asia Key countries Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of Southeast Asia

