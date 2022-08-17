Online On-demand Home Services Market Size to Grow by USD 4.75 billion, Advantages of Online On-demand Home Services to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online On-demand Home Services Market by Service (Home care and design, Repair and maintenance, Health, wellness, and beauty, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the online on-demand home services market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.75 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Latest market research report titled Online On-demand Home Services Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Market Driver: Advantages of online on-demand home services are driving the growth of the market. Online on-demand home services include digital marketplaces that offer access to a wide range of home services. The demand for these services is increasing owing to their benefits such as ease of convenience and accessibility. In addition, online on-demand home services platforms connect consumers with service providers and manage billing and payment transactions. This makes the payment process easy for customers. Thus, the advantages of online on-demand home services are fueling their demand, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Online on-demand home services include digital marketplaces that offer access to a wide range of home services. The demand for these services is increasing owing to their benefits such as ease of convenience and accessibility. In addition, online on-demand home services platforms connect consumers with service providers and manage billing and payment transactions. This makes the payment process easy for customers. Thus, the advantages of online on-demand home services are fueling their demand, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Market Challenge: High competition among vendors is challenging the growth of the online on-demand home services market. Unorganized vendors have several issues, such as the lack of capability to maintain standard service quality and ensure transparency and on-time performance. This adversely affects the overall business. In addition, the market faces tough competition from various small brick-and-mortar stores. All these factors are expected to hamper the growth of the global online on-demand home services market during the forecast period.

Technavio provides key drivers, trends, and challenges that will impact the future of the market. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The online on-demand home services market report is segmented by service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health, wellness, and beauty, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the online on-demand home services market in APAC.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive information about each segment

Vendor Landscape

The global online on-demand home services market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous local and global vendors. Vendors deploy various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. However, the high capital investment restricts incumbent vendors from leaving the market, which further intensifies the rivalry among the players. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segment.

Some Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.

Angi Inc.

AskforTask Inc.

ByNext Inc.

E Home Services

Fixi Co. Ltd.

Helpling GmbH and Co. KG

Home Reno Pte. Ltd.

HomeServe Plc

Houzz Inc.

MyClean Inc.

Oneflare Pty Ltd.

Paintzen Inc.

Porch.com Inc.

Super Home Inc.

TaskEasy Inc.

TaskRabbit Inc.

The ServiceMaster Co. LLC

Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd

Urban Co.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Related Reports

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 60.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 52.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., E Home Services, Fixi Co. Ltd., Helpling GmbH and Co. KG, Home Reno Pte. Ltd., HomeServe Plc, Houzz Inc., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., Super Home Inc., TaskEasy Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service

5.3 Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Home care and design - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Home care and design - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Repair and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Repair and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Health, wellness, and beauty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Health, wellness, and beauty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Health, wellness, and beauty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Health, wellness, and beauty - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Health, wellness, and beauty - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 97: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Angi Inc.

Exhibit 102: Angi Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Angi Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Angi Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Angi Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 AskforTask Inc.

Exhibit 106: AskforTask Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: AskforTask Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: AskforTask Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 ByNext Inc.

Exhibit 109: ByNext Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: ByNext Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: ByNext Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Helpling GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 112: Helpling GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 113: Helpling GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Helpling GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.8 HomeServe Plc

Exhibit 115: HomeServe Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: HomeServe Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: HomeServe Plc - Key offerings

10.9 MyClean Inc.

Exhibit 118: MyClean Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: MyClean Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: MyClean Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Porch.com Inc.

Exhibit 121: Porch.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Porch.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Porch.com Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 TaskRabbit Inc.

Exhibit 124: TaskRabbit Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: TaskRabbit Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: TaskRabbit Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 The ServiceMaster Co. LLC

Exhibit 127: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 129: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio