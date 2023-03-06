Online On-demand Home Services Market Size to Grow by USD 7,259.2 Billion at a CAGR of 60.78% from 2022 to 2027 - Historic market size valued at USD 136.42 Billion between 2017 and 2021 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand home services market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 60.78% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 7,259.2 billion. For exclusive market statistics and other relevant market information, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - buy the report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online On-demand Home Services Market 2023-2027

Multiple benefits of availing online on-demand home services, the growing reach of the internet, and significant growth in the number of startups entering the market are projected as the prominent factors leading to the online on-demand home services market growth - request an exclusive sample of the report.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Market Driver, Trend, and Challenge

The increasing reach of the internet is significantly driving market growth.

Technavio further suggests, the rising influence of digital media will emerge as a primary market trend for growth in the online on-demand market growth from 2022 to 2027.

As an emerging market challenge, growing competition among various vendors may slow down the market growth as per Technavio's report.

To find more detailed information on market dynamics, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) , request the sample report.

New Business Opportunities - Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

There are two segments - mobile application and website, classified in the online on-demand home services market as per Technavio's analysts.

Among these two, the mobile application segment is projected as the most significant one in terms of market share growth during the forecast period - 2022 to 2027. The segment first witnessed a gradual rise in the market share of USD 90.72 billion in 2017 and continued to grow significantly by 2021.

Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, APAC is projected at the top of the list. 42% of the total market share growth will be originated from APAC by 2027. Technavio further suggests, several potential startups have become operational in the APAC in the last few years due to the rising demand for on-demand home services in the region.

Find more detailed segments analysis and geographical business distribution, and historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download an exclusive sample of the report.

Key Market Vendors

There are a few key vendors operating in the market, mentioned in the report such as:

Airtasker Pty Ltd.

Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA

Alfred Club Inc.

Cedar plus Slate home services

American Home Shield Corp.

Angi Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

AskforTask Inc.

Cleanly Inc.

ChartLead.com Inc.

Major Data Covered in this Online On-demand Home Services Market Report

Projected CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed statistical information on the major market drivers of the online on-demand home services market during 2023-2027

Market size analysis of the online on-demand home services market size and its association with the parent market

Relevant predictions about upcoming market trends and detailed consumer behavior analysis

Market share growth analysis across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and Detailed market's competitive landscape and key information about market vendors

Comprehensive analysis of various market challenges

Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 60.78% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 7259.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 52.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, UK,Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airtasker Pty Ltd., Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Home Shield Corp., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., Cedar plus Slate home services, ChartLead.com Inc., Cleanly Inc., Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA, HomeServe Plc, Houzz Inc., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch Group Inc., ServiceMaster Clean Ltd., ServiceWhale Inc., and Super Home Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

