Online On-Demand Home Services Market Size to Grow by USD 7259.2 billion From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market share is set to increase by USD 7259.2 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 60.78% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 52.29% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

To know more about the historic market size – Request a Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online On-demand Home Services Market 2023-2027

Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market, which covers revenue generated by the consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. Technavio calculates the global specialized consumer services market size based on revenue generated by various specialized consumer service providers such as residential service, home security service, legal service, personal service, renovation and interior design service, consumer auction service, wedding service, and funeral service providers.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market Characteristics with Five Forces –

The Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

For information on the impact of the five forces analysis – Click Now!

Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Online on-demand home services Market as per geography is categorized as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market Size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global online on-demand home services market compared to other regions. 42% growth will originate from APAC. The growth of the online on-demand home services market in APAC is primarily driven by the increasing number of smartphone and internet users, which makes online on-demand home services apps easily accessible. In addition, the on-demand home services market has witnessed an increase in the demand for several online on-demand home services, including food delivery and house cleaning services, as the majority of the companies have provided work-from-home options to their employees. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Online on-demand home services Market as per platform segmentation is categorized into Mobile application and Website.

Revenue Generating Segment - The online on-demand home services market share growth by the mobile application segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mobile applications act as one of the key platforms through which vendors offer online on-demand home services. Customers need to download such applications first and then book or schedule an appointment for online on-demand home services from the given slots. The increasing use of smartphones and the rising Internet penetration are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The increasing Internet penetration is one of the key drivers in the market.

The rising internet penetration worldwide is enabling consumers to access online apps easily, which is accelerating the demand for online on-demand home services.

As internet penetration is growing all over the world, all industries dependent on the Internet, including online on-demand home services, are witnessing massive growth. Traditionally, consumers availed of home services by reaching out to service providers directly.

With the advent of smartphones and the Internet, the demand for several home services, such as house cleaning, furniture assembling, plumbing, lawn mowing, and painting, is likely to increase during the forecast period as these services can be easily accessed online by consumers without any hassles.

Major trends influencing the growth

The increasing influence of digital media is the major trend in the market.

Service visibility is considered to be one of the principal factors in the marketing strategy implemented by online on-demand home service providers. Therefore, several online home service providers are widely adopting digital media marketing strategies to increase their service visibility and promote sales.

Several innovative features in technologically-advanced smartphones help online on-demand service providers increase their visibility. For instance, push messages and e-mails that contain the details of new service launches and discounts offered are sent to consumers for service promotions.

These promotions help increase awareness about the availability of new services among consumers. Vendors use various social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Google plus for service promotions and campaigns. These platforms enable consumer engagement with popular brands and help increase consumer awareness about several new services offered by online on-demand home service brands.

This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The high competition among vendors will challenge the growth of the global online on-demand home services market.

The competition among the existing players in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with the entry of new startups.

The presence of numerous vendors is intensifying competition and an increasing price war among vendors. Such price wars have the potential to erode profit margins and can lead to smaller businesses exiting the market.

In addition, the global online on-demand home services market faces tough competition from various small local brick-and-mortar stores. All these factors together are expected to hamper the growth of the market in focus.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online on-demand home services Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand home services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online on-demand home services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online on-demand home services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand home services market vendors

Related Reports:

The home service market in US study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the growth of 26.85 and a CAGR of 36.22% with market size of USD 1.08 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing influence of digital media is notably driving the home service market in US' growth.

study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the growth of 26.85 and a CAGR of 36.22% with market size of during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing influence of digital media is notably driving the home service market in US' growth. The online home service market study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the year-over-year growth of 42.92% and a CAGR of 44.36%, which will grow by USD 2.33 trillion during the period 2021 to 2026. The increasing influence of digital media is notably driving the online home service market growth.

Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 60.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7259.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 52.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airtasker Pty Ltd., Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Home Shield Corp., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., Cedar plus Slate home services, ChartLead.com Inc., Cleanly Inc., Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA, HomeServe Plc, Houzz Inc., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch Group Inc., ServiceMaster Clean Ltd., ServiceWhale Inc., and Super Home Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global online on-demand home services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global online on-demand home services market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

6.3 Mobile application - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Mobile application - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mobile application - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Mobile application - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Mobile application - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Website - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Website - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Website - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Website - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Website - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Service

7.3 Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Home care and design - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Home care and design - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Repair and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Repair and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Health wellness and beauty - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Health wellness and beauty - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Health wellness and beauty - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Health wellness and beauty - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Health wellness and beauty - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Airtasker Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Airtasker Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Airtasker Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Airtasker Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Alfred Club Inc.

Exhibit 123: Alfred Club Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Alfred Club Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Alfred Club Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 126: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 American Home Shield Corp.

Exhibit 131: American Home Shield Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: American Home Shield Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: American Home Shield Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Angi Inc.

Exhibit 134: Angi Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Angi Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Angi Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Angi Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 AskforTask Inc.

Exhibit 138: AskforTask Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: AskforTask Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: AskforTask Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Cedar plus Slate home services

Exhibit 141: Cedar plus Slate home services - Overview



Exhibit 142: Cedar plus Slate home services - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Cedar plus Slate home services - Key offerings

12.10 Cleanly Inc.

Exhibit 144: Cleanly Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Cleanly Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Cleanly Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA

Exhibit 147: Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA - Overview



Exhibit 148: Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA - Key offerings

12.12 HomeServe Plc

Exhibit 150: HomeServe Plc - Overview



Exhibit 151: HomeServe Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 152: HomeServe Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: HomeServe Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Houzz Inc.

Exhibit 154: Houzz Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Houzz Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Houzz Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 MyClean Inc.

Exhibit 157: MyClean Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: MyClean Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: MyClean Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Oneflare Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Oneflare Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Oneflare Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Oneflare Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Paintzen Inc.

Exhibit 163: Paintzen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Paintzen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Paintzen Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 ServiceWhale Inc.

Exhibit 166: ServiceWhale Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: ServiceWhale Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: ServiceWhale Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio