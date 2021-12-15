Online On-demand Home Services Market to grow by USD 4730.31 Bn | Alfred Club Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The online on-demand home services market is set to grow by USD 4730.31 bn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. A healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market will grow at a CAGR of 70%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Online On-demand Home Services Market Analysis Report by Service (Home care and design, Repair and maintenance, Health, wellness and beauty, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The online on-demand home services market is driven by the increasing number of start-ups entering the market. However, factors such as high competition among vendors may impede the market growth.

Major Online On-demand Home Services Companies:

Alfred Club Inc. - The company partners with property owners and managers to offer residents an exceptional living experience by providing leading-edge technology with personalized hospitality services.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers home services such as home theater setup, furniture assembly, outdoor equipment assembly, TV wall mounting, office chair assembly, rowing machine assembly, elliptical assembly, and others.

AskforTask Inc. - The company offers home services such as cleaning, handyman, plumbing, electrical, painting, interior painting, lawn mowing, and other general services.

ByNext Inc. - The company offers home care and cleaning services using their best experience and cleaning & finishing technology.

Helpling GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers home services such as Ironing, Refrigerator Cleaning, End of Tenancy Cleaning, Deep Cleaning Services, and Window Cleaning.

Online On-demand Home Services Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Home care and design - size and forecast 2020-2025

Repair and maintenance - size and forecast 2020-2025

Health, wellness and beauty - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online On-demand Home Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4730.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 37.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airtasker Pty Ltd., Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, HomeServe Plc, Houzz Inc., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., Pro.com Home Services LLC, ServiceWhale Inc., Super Home Inc., TaskEasy Inc, TaskRabbit Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Urban Co., YourMechanic Inc., Zaarly LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

