Online On-demand Home Services Market to Grow by USD 4730.31 bn|Technavio

Key players and Their Offerings

Alfred Club Inc. - The company partners with property owners and managers to offer residents an exceptional living experience by providing leading-edge technology with personalized hospitality services.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers home services such as home theater setup, furniture assembly, outdoor equipment assembly, TV wall mounting, office chair assembly, rowing machine assembly, elliptical assembly, and others.

AskforTask Inc. - The company offers home services such as cleaning, handyman, plumbing, electrical, painting, interior painting, lawn mowing, and other general services.

Online On-demand Home Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

By service, the market has been segmented into home care and design; repair and maintenance; health, wellness, and beauty; and others. The home care and design segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rise in the number of vendors offering home care and design services, coupled with the increasing business expansions in the segment, will contribute significantly to the growth of the online on-demand home services market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the on-demand home services market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Drivers and Challenges

The increasing number of startups is expected to drive the growth of the online on-demand home services market during the forecast period. Business opportunities are expansive, and hence, there is considerable scope for the entry of startups. Several startups are introducing attractive offers and interactive platforms to attract consumers. Online on-demand home services include all digital marketplaces that offer convenient access to a wide range of home services. These services are gaining preference owing to their convenience and easy accessibility, flexibility for service providers in terms of working hours and working conditions, appointment scheduling, and ease of payment.

The high competition among vendors will challenge the online on-demand home services market. Regional and international compete based on parameters such as acquisitions, expansions, and marketing and advertising campaigns. The competition among the existing players in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with the entry of new startups. The presence of numerous vendors is intensifying competition and is increasing the price war among vendors. Such price wars have the potential to reduce profit margins and can lead to smaller businesses exiting the market.

For information about more drivers, challenges, and trends impacting the growth of the on-demand home services market, View Our Free Sample Report Now

Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 70.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4730.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 37.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, MyClean Inc., ServiceWhale Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Specialized consumer services market

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Operations

2.3.3 Marketing and sales

2.3.4 Support activities

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Type

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Home care and design

Repair and maintenance

Health, wellness and beauty

Others

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The home care and design segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was others.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service

"5.3 Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Home care and design - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

"5.4 Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Repair and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

"5.5 Health, wellness and beauty - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Health, wellness and beauty - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Health, wellness and beauty - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

"5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025"

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

APAC ranked first as the largest market globally, while MEA accounted for the smallest market share in 2020

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Advantages of online on-demand home services

8.1.2 Increasing internet penetration

8.1.3 Increasing number of startups entering the market

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High competition among vendors

8.2.2 Reliability of vendors

8.2.3 Lack of a standard pricing model

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising number of advertising and marketing campaigns

8.3.2 Increasing influence of digital media

8.3.3 Increasing investments and M&A activities

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alfred Club Inc.

Exhibit 47: Alfred Club Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Alfred Club Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 49: Alfred Club Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 50: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 52:Amazon.com Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 53: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 ANGI Homeservices Inc.

Exhibit 55: ANGI Homeservices Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: ANGI Homeservices Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: ANGI Homeservices Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 58: ANGI Homeservices Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: ANGI Homeservices Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 AskforTask Inc.

Exhibit 60: AskforTask Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 61: AskforTask Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 62: AskforTask Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 ByNext Inc.

Exhibit 63: ByNext Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 64: ByNext Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: ByNext Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Helpling GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 66: Helpling GmbH & Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 67: Helpling GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Helpling GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.9 MyClean Inc.

Exhibit 69: MyClean Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 70: MyClean Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: MyClean Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 ServiceWhale Inc.

Exhibit 72: ServiceWhale Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73: ServiceWhale Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 74: ServiceWhale Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 TaskRabbit Inc.

Exhibit 75: TaskRabbit Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 76: TaskRabbit Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 77: TaskRabbit Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 78: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 79: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 81: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

