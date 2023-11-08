Online on-demand laundry service market size to increase by USD 98.6 billion between 2021 and 2026 | North America will account for 34% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand laundry service market size is forecast to grow by USD 98.6 billion between 2021 and 2026, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period. By region, the global online on-demand laundry service market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. North America will account for 34% of market growth during the forecast period. The region has a large Millennial population that prefers outsourcing laundry services. This is the key factor driving the growth of the online on-demand laundry service market in North America. The residential segment will exhibit significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, innovations in online laundry services, and rising employment rates are driving the growth of the segment. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) – Request a report sample

The online on-demand laundry service market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ByNext Inc. - The company offers online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, laundered shirts, and wash and fold.

- The company offers online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, laundered shirts, and wash and fold. Delivery.com LLC - The company offers online on-demand laundry services including wash and fold, dry cleaning, tailoring, and other services.

- The company offers online on-demand laundry services including wash and fold, dry cleaning, tailoring, and other services. American Dry Cleaning Co.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as busy lifestyles allowing very little time for laundry, increasing costs associated with the use of washing machines, and providing convenience through logistics services. However, the high risk-reward ratio and low margin in the laundry business will hinder the growth of the market.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

The market is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial), service (laundry, dry clean, and duvet clean), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By end-user, the market is segmented into residential and commercial.

By service, the market is segmented into laundry, dry clean, and duvet clean.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA.

What are the key data covered in this online on-demand laundry service market report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online on-demand laundry service market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA.

, APAC, , , and MEA. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand laundry service market vendors.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-User

7 Market Segmentation by Service

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

