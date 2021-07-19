Online On-demand Services Market in Europe in Specialized Consumer Services Industry|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A and K Ventures OU, A1 Quality Cleaning Services, Amazon.com Inc., Cleaners of London, Klarx GmbH, Lawbit Ltd., MAID2CLEAN (FRANCHISE) Ltd., Smartbeam SA, Swan, and Via Transportation Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the advantages of online on-demand services platforms, the increasing Internet penetration, and the increasing influence of digital media will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online On-demand Services Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online On-demand Services Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Service

Home Services



Construction Services



Transportation Services



Finance And Legal Services



Others

Geography

UK



Sweden



Germany



The Netherlands



Rest Of Europe

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the online on-demand services market in Europe:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70727

Online On-demand Services Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the online on-demand services market in Europe in the specialized consumer services industry include A and K Ventures OU, A1 Quality Cleaning Services, Amazon.com Inc., Cleaners of London, Klarx GmbH, Lawbit Ltd., MAID2CLEAN (FRANCHISE) Ltd., Smartbeam SA, Swan, and Via Transportation Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Online On-demand Services Market in Europe size

size Online On-demand Services Market in Europe trends

trends Online On-demand Services Market in Europe industry analysis

The increasing influence of digital media is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high competition among vendors may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online on-demand services market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Online On-demand Services Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand services market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the online on-demand services market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online on-demand services market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online on-demand services market vendors in Europe

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Commercial Printing Market- The commercial printing market is segmented by application (packaging, advertising, publishing, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and service (print services and other services).

Download FREE Sample Report

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia- The online on-demand home services market size in Malaysia is segmented by service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, HWB, and others) and platform (mobile applications and online website).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Home services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Finance and legal services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sweden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A and K Ventures OU

A1 Quality Cleaning Services

Amazon.com Inc.

Cleaners of London

Klarx GmbH

Lawbit Ltd.

MAID2CLEAN (FRANCHISE) Ltd.

Smartbeam SA

Swan

Via Transportation Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/online-on-demand-services-market-in-europe-industry-analysis

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/online-on-demand-servicesmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

