Online On-demand Services Market in Europe in Specialized Consumer Services Industry|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|Technavio

Online On-demand Services Market in Europe in Specialized Consumer Services Industry
Jul 19, 2021, 08:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand services market in Europe in the Specialized Consumer Services industry is poised to grow by USD 1.77 trillion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the online on-demand services market in Europe will be progressing at a CAGR of 58.30%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A and K Ventures OU, A1 Quality Cleaning Services, Amazon.com Inc., Cleaners of London, Klarx GmbH, Lawbit Ltd., MAID2CLEAN (FRANCHISE) Ltd., Smartbeam SA, Swan, and Via Transportation Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the advantages of online on-demand services platforms, the increasing Internet penetration, and the increasing influence of digital media will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Online On-demand Services Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Online On-demand Services Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Service
- Home Services
- Construction Services
- Transportation Services
- Finance And Legal Services
- Others
- Geography
- UK
- Sweden
- Germany
- The Netherlands
- Rest Of Europe
Online On-demand Services Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the online on-demand services market in Europe in the specialized consumer services industry include A and K Ventures OU, A1 Quality Cleaning Services, Amazon.com Inc., Cleaners of London, Klarx GmbH, Lawbit Ltd., MAID2CLEAN (FRANCHISE) Ltd., Smartbeam SA, Swan, and Via Transportation Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Online On-demand Services Market in Europe size
- Online On-demand Services Market in Europe trends
- Online On-demand Services Market in Europe industry analysis
The increasing influence of digital media is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high competition among vendors may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online on-demand services market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Online On-demand Services Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand services market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the online on-demand services market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online on-demand services market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online on-demand services market vendors in Europe
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Home services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transportation services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Finance and legal services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sweden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A and K Ventures OU
- A1 Quality Cleaning Services
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cleaners of London
- Klarx GmbH
- Lawbit Ltd.
- MAID2CLEAN (FRANCHISE) Ltd.
- Smartbeam SA
- Swan
- Via Transportation Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
