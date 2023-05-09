Online On-demand Services Market size in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 35.36% from 2022 to 2027; The increasing influence of digital media to drive the market growth - Technavio

May 09, 2023, 05:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand services market size in Europe is set to grow by USD 1,226.33 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 35.36% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing influence of digital media is a major driving factor for market growth. Digital platforms, including digital media, have become a crucial marketing and communication channel for vendors operating in the regional market. This is a result of the widespread use of smartphones. A key component of the marketing plan used by online on-demand service providers is service visibility and to increase their service visibility and drive sales, various online on-demand service providers are broadly implementing digital media marketing strategies. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in the European market during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!
The online on-demand services market in Europe covers the following areas:
Online On-demand Services Market In Europe Sizing
Online On-demand Services Market In Europe Forecast
Online On-demand Services Market In Europe Analysis
The report on the online on-demand services market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Online On-demand Services Market In Europe 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
Significant Trends
- The rising number of advertising and marketing campaigns is an emerging trend in online on-demand services market.
- The expansion of the vendors competing in the market depends on successful marketing and advertising campaigns.
- In order to increase consumer awareness and maintain a sizable customer base, market vendors concentrate on launching advertising campaigns across a range of platforms and to attract customers, they began utilizing a variety of marketing techniques.
- Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!
Major Challenges
- High competition among vendors is a major challenge hindering market growth.
- Owing to the presence of numerous regional and international competitors who compete based on factors like acquisitions, expansions, and marketing and advertising campaigns, the regional market is dynamic.
- The presence of numerous vendors escalates the price competition and vendor competition.
- Hence, these price wars could reduce profit margins and force smaller companies out of the market.
Online On-demand Services Market In Europe 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (home services, food and grocery delivery services, transportation, and others), and platform (mobile and web).
- The market share growth by the home services segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The segment include services such as cleaning, laundry, gardening, repair and maintenance, and home security services. The home services segment generates revenue from services such as interior designing, pest control, home deep cleaning, sofa cleaning, laundry services, glasswork, woodwork, and waterproofing. Hence, such factors influence the segment growth during the forecast period.
The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market- View Sample Report
Companies Mentioned
- A1 Quality Cleaning Services
- ABM Industries Inc.
- Airtasker Pty Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Aramark
- Cleaners of London
- Klarx GmbH
- Lawbit Ltd.
- MAID2CLEAN Ltd.
- Mitie Group Plc
- Rentokil Initial Plc
- Swan Transportation Services Ltd.
- Arive GmbH
- Dorfner GmbH and Co. KG
- Gorillas Technologies Holding BV
- ISS AS
- REIWAG Facility Services GmbH
- Sodexo SA
- Sunshine Cleaning Systems Inc.
- Compass Group Plc
Vendor Offerings
- A1 Quality Cleaning Services - The company offers professional home cleaning services such as scrubbing floors and cleaning bathrooms to residential and commercial clients.
- Airtasker Pty Ltd. - The company offers commercial balcony cleaning services which can be booked through online company authorized app, thus used in offices and colleges insitutions.
- Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers on-demand services such as office furniture assembly services, packing boxes and among others which can be instantly booked through company online apps.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The online on-demand home services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 60.78% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,259.2 billion between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (mobile application and website), service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health wellness and beauty, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market size is expected to increase by USD 473.66 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.48%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing use of digital platforms and the growing number of target audience appearances are one of the key factors driving the global demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market growth.
|
Online On-demand Services Market In Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.36%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,226.33 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
31.12
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 100%
|
Key countries
|
UK, Germany, Sweden, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
A1 Quality Cleaning Services, ABM Industries Inc., Airtasker Pty Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Aramark, Cleaners of London, Klarx GmbH, Lawbit Ltd., MAID2CLEAN Ltd., Mitie Group Plc, Rentokil Initial Plc, Swan Transportation Services Ltd., Arive GmbH, Dorfner GmbH and Co. KG, Gorillas Technologies Holding BV, ISS AS, REIWAG Facility Services GmbH, Sodexo SA, Sunshine Cleaning Systems Inc., and Compass Group Plc
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Online on-demand services market in Europe 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Online on-demand services market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Services Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Services Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Service
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Service
- 6.3 Home services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Home services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Home services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Home services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Home services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Food and grocery delivery services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Food and grocery delivery services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Food and grocery delivery services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Food and grocery delivery services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Food and grocery delivery services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Platform
- 7.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Web - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Web - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Web - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Web - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Web - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 65: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 82: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 92: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 93: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 94: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 95: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 96: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 97: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 A1 Quality Cleaning Services
- Exhibit 98: A1 Quality Cleaning Services - Overview
- Exhibit 99: A1 Quality Cleaning Services - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: A1 Quality Cleaning Services - Key offerings
- 12.4 Airtasker Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 101: Airtasker Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Airtasker Pty Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Airtasker Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 104: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 107: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Cleaners of London
- Exhibit 109: Cleaners of London - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Cleaners of London - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Cleaners of London - Key offerings
- 12.7 Compass Group Plc
- Exhibit 112: Compass Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Compass Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Compass Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Compass Group Plc - Segment focus
- 12.8 Dorfner GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 116: Dorfner GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Dorfner GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Dorfner GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.9 ISS AS
- Exhibit 119: ISS AS - Overview
- Exhibit 120: ISS AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: ISS AS - Key news
- Exhibit 122: ISS AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: ISS AS - Segment focus
- 12.10 Klarx GmbH
- Exhibit 124: Klarx GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Klarx GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Klarx GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.11 Lawbit Ltd.
- Exhibit 127: Lawbit Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Lawbit Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Lawbit Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 MAID2CLEAN Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: MAID2CLEAN Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: MAID2CLEAN Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: MAID2CLEAN Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Mitie Group Plc
- Exhibit 133: Mitie Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Mitie Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Mitie Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Mitie Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Mitie Group Plc - Segment focus
- 12.14 REIWAG Facility Services GmbH
- Exhibit 138: REIWAG Facility Services GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 139: REIWAG Facility Services GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: REIWAG Facility Services GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.15 Rentokil Initial Plc
- Exhibit 141: Rentokil Initial Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Rentokil Initial Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Rentokil Initial Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Rentokil Initial Plc - Segment focus
- 12.16 Sodexo SA
- Exhibit 145: Sodexo SA - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Sodexo SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Sodexo SA - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Sodexo SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Sodexo SA - Segment focus
- 12.17 Swan Transportation Services Ltd.
- Exhibit 150: Swan Transportation Services Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Swan Transportation Services Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Swan Transportation Services Ltd. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 156: Research methodology
- Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 158: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article