Online On-demand Services Market size in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 35.36% from 2022 to 2027; The increasing influence of digital media to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand services market size in Europe is set to grow by USD 1,226.33 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 35.36% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing influence of digital media is a major driving factor for market growth. Digital platforms, including digital media, have become a crucial marketing and communication channel for vendors operating in the regional market. This is a result of the widespread use of smartphones. A key component of the marketing plan used by online on-demand service providers is service visibility and to increase their service visibility and drive sales, various online on-demand service providers are broadly implementing digital media marketing strategies. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in the European market during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Online On-demand Services Market 2023-2027

The online on-demand services market in Europe covers the following areas:

Online On-demand Services Market In Europe Sizing

Online On-demand Services Market In Europe Forecast

Online On-demand Services Market In Europe Analysis

The report on the online on-demand services market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Online On-demand Services Market In Europe 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

The rising number of advertising and marketing campaigns is an emerging trend in online on-demand services market.

The expansion of the vendors competing in the market depends on successful marketing and advertising campaigns.

In order to increase consumer awareness and maintain a sizable customer base, market vendors concentrate on launching advertising campaigns across a range of platforms and to attract customers, they began utilizing a variety of marketing techniques.

Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Major Challenges

High competition among vendors is a major challenge hindering market growth.

Owing to the presence of numerous regional and international competitors who compete based on factors like acquisitions, expansions, and marketing and advertising campaigns, the regional market is dynamic.

The presence of numerous vendors escalates the price competition and vendor competition.

Hence, these price wars could reduce profit margins and force smaller companies out of the market.

Online On-demand Services Market In Europe 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (home services, food and grocery delivery services, transportation, and others), and platform (mobile and web).

The market share growth by the home services segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The segment include services such as cleaning, laundry, gardening, repair and maintenance, and home security services. The home services segment generates revenue from services such as interior designing, pest control, home deep cleaning, sofa cleaning, laundry services, glasswork, woodwork, and waterproofing. Hence, such factors influence the segment growth during the forecast period.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

A1 Quality Cleaning Services

ABM Industries Inc.

Airtasker Pty Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Aramark

Cleaners of London

Klarx GmbH

Lawbit Ltd.

MAID2CLEAN Ltd.

Mitie Group Plc

Rentokil Initial Plc

Swan Transportation Services Ltd.

Arive GmbH

Dorfner GmbH and Co. KG

Gorillas Technologies Holding BV

ISS AS

REIWAG Facility Services GmbH

Sodexo SA

Sunshine Cleaning Systems Inc.

Compass Group Plc

Vendor Offerings

A1 Quality Cleaning Services - The company offers professional home cleaning services such as scrubbing floors and cleaning bathrooms to residential and commercial clients.

The company offers professional home cleaning services such as scrubbing floors and cleaning bathrooms to residential and commercial clients. Airtasker Pty Ltd. - The company offers commercial balcony cleaning services which can be booked through online company authorized app, thus used in offices and colleges insitutions.

The company offers commercial balcony cleaning services which can be booked through online company authorized app, thus used in offices and colleges insitutions. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers on-demand services such as office furniture assembly services, packing boxes and among others which can be instantly booked through company online apps.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online on-demand home services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 60.78% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,259.2 billion between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (mobile application and website), service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health wellness and beauty, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market size is expected to increase by USD 473.66 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.48%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing use of digital platforms and the growing number of target audience appearances are one of the key factors driving the global demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market growth.

Online On-demand Services Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,226.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 31.12 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries UK, Germany, Sweden, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A1 Quality Cleaning Services, ABM Industries Inc., Airtasker Pty Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Aramark, Cleaners of London, Klarx GmbH, Lawbit Ltd., MAID2CLEAN Ltd., Mitie Group Plc, Rentokil Initial Plc, Swan Transportation Services Ltd., Arive GmbH, Dorfner GmbH and Co. KG, Gorillas Technologies Holding BV, ISS AS, REIWAG Facility Services GmbH, Sodexo SA, Sunshine Cleaning Systems Inc., and Compass Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Online on-demand services market in Europe 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Online on-demand services market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Services Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Services Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Service

6.3 Home services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Home services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Home services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Home services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Home services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Food and grocery delivery services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Food and grocery delivery services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Food and grocery delivery services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Food and grocery delivery services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Food and grocery delivery services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

7.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Web - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Web - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Web - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Web - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Web - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 65: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 66: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 68: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 78: Chart on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 82: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 86: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 92: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 93: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 94: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 95: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 96: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 97: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A1 Quality Cleaning Services

Exhibit 98: A1 Quality Cleaning Services - Overview



Exhibit 99: A1 Quality Cleaning Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: A1 Quality Cleaning Services - Key offerings

12.4 Airtasker Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Airtasker Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Airtasker Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Airtasker Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 104: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Cleaners of London

Exhibit 109: Cleaners of London - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 110: Cleaners of London - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 111: Cleaners of London - Key offerings

12.7 Compass Group Plc

Exhibit 112: Compass Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 113: Compass Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Compass Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Compass Group Plc - Segment focus

12.8 Dorfner GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 116: Dorfner GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Dorfner GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Dorfner GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.9 ISS AS

Exhibit 119: ISS AS - Overview



Exhibit 120: ISS AS - Business segments



Exhibit 121: ISS AS - Key news



Exhibit 122: ISS AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: ISS AS - Segment focus

12.10 Klarx GmbH

Exhibit 124: Klarx GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 125: Klarx GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Klarx GmbH - Key offerings

12.11 Lawbit Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Lawbit Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Lawbit Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Lawbit Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 MAID2CLEAN Ltd.

Exhibit 130: MAID2CLEAN Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: MAID2CLEAN Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: MAID2CLEAN Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Mitie Group Plc

Exhibit 133: Mitie Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 134: Mitie Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Mitie Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 136: Mitie Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Mitie Group Plc - Segment focus

12.14 REIWAG Facility Services GmbH

Exhibit 138: REIWAG Facility Services GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 139: REIWAG Facility Services GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: REIWAG Facility Services GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 Rentokil Initial Plc

Exhibit 141: Rentokil Initial Plc - Overview



Exhibit 142: Rentokil Initial Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Rentokil Initial Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Rentokil Initial Plc - Segment focus

12.16 Sodexo SA

Exhibit 145: Sodexo SA - Overview



Exhibit 146: Sodexo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Sodexo SA - Key news



Exhibit 148: Sodexo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Sodexo SA - Segment focus

12.17 Swan Transportation Services Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Swan Transportation Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Swan Transportation Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Swan Transportation Services Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio