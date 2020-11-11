Online Optimism Expands Beyond New Orleans, Opens 2nd Agency Office in Atlanta

Online Optimism's flagship location in New Orleans has become one of the top design and digital marketing companies in the area because of its strong relationships with clients in varying industries and its award-winning team of industry leaders.

The Online Optimism team has worked with more than 100 different organizations across the U.S. and has launched over 50 websites. Online Optimism was also a 2020 Finalist for the North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards and was on the shortlist in 2018 for DigiDay's Most Passionate Employees.

Online Optimism hopes to further build upon its current work and company values with its Atlanta office and new personnel, led by Social Media Director Taylor Kincai d .

"I'm beyond excited to lead our agency's growth in Atlanta," Kincaid said. "With New Orleans' creative culture and Atlanta's endless talent and resources, we will continue to be on the leading edge of digital marketing moving into 2021."

Online Optimism will also incorporate its Donate, Elevat e program in Atlanta. The program is a twist on a 200% donation match, which Online Optimism makes a 200% donation match program for employees to better the community. As Atlanta-based employees donate to the non-profits they find the most impactful, Online Optimism will 100% match their donations to the same non-profits, as well as donate an equal amount to the Georgia Innocence Projec t . To get started, Taylor donated $500, which Donate Elevate, matched and doubled to complete a $1,500 donation to their cause.

The new office is located at 675 Ponce De Leon Avenue, on the 8th floor of Ponce City Market and near popular Atlanta destinations, including the Georgia Aquarium and Piedmont Park.

About Online Optimism

Online Optimism, a leading digital marketing agency that helps businesses with online and offline marketing, was founded by CEO Flynn Zaiger in 2012. The company has been featured in publications including Inc.com, Forbes.com, Fox Business, Huffington Post, and Social Media Today. Online Optimism's team has grown to include 17 Optimists certified in Sprout Social, Google Analytics, Google Ads, and Bing Ads. For more information, visit www.onlineoptimism.com .

