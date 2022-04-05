Online Ordering Platform, Dylish LLC, Continues Nationwide Expansion and Increases Visibility - Set to Attend Upcoming TransAct® Conference in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dylish ( https://dylish.com/ ) continued to expand and grow its footprint across the U.S. with an innovative ordering platform that provides at-home food delivery services to almost any location in the nation. Dylish will showcase their proprietary technology at the upcoming TransAct® conference in Las Vegas from April 12-14, at booth 1057.

Custom app for your restaurant. A solution for merchants and ISO's alike.

"Having just launched in 2020, we have already grown from a local software company to a national brand," said Jordan Galvez, Sales and Marketing Representative for Dylish. "We attribute that growth to our partners in the merchant services and ISO industry which allow us to reach restaurants that otherwise would not be aware of our services. There are so many SMB eateries and restaurants that have yet to realize the potential of Dylish, and how we can expand both their brand and their customer base. We're excited to be exhibiting at the TransAct event this year, and we look forward to meeting other industry representatives there."

Dylish helps restaurants, liquor & convenience stores, and has expanded to retail to help them save money and promote their brand with a full online package that includes a customized webpage, marketing materials, social media presence, customizable iOS and Android apps, QR codes, tablet and printer, customized delivery options, and everything a restaurant needs to move food from kitchens to satisfied customers. Dylish is available as a series of affordable monthly subscriptions, starting at only $49.

Dylish: At-Home Food Delivery Made Easy

Quick and simple to use, Dylish makes it easy for diners to order online the food they love. Diners simply go to the restaurant's website and find the Order Now or Delivery button. This opens the Dylish ordering page, which can then be saved as an app on the diner's mobile device for future convenience. Diners can scroll through categories to find their favorite menu options, and during checkout, simply fill out their info, leave a tip, and hit Send.

Delivery orders are sent directly to each restaurant, along with pickup instructions. Drivers are assigned and diners are emailed the driver's temporary contact info in case they need to give specific delivery instructions. Dylish also provides order-receiving hardware to each restaurant client, allowing online orders to blend in seamlessly with each kitchen's day-to-day activities. Other Dylish features include:

Dylish is currently in the process of integrating with existing point of sales system to optimize the ease in which restaurants process incoming orders, and will continue to establish itself as an ISO partner. Go online to learn more about how Dylish helps restaurants cut costs or to schedule a Dylish demo.

About Dylish LLC

Dylish is an online ordering platform that provides all-inclusive service packages for restaurants and eateries. Dylish clients enjoy custom-branded websites, an iOS and Android app to receive orders, free social media ad placements, marketing materials, a tablet, Bluetooth printer, an active QR code, and integration with nationwide delivery fleet services. Dylish services are provided at competitive, low rates – bringing restaurants into the 21st century by connecting hungry diners with the orders they crave. Learn more at: www.Dylish.com . Sign Up at https://form.jotform.com/213464880110045.

