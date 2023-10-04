Online Pharmacies to Witness Rapid Growth in the PBC Therapeutics Market, Valued at $683.95 Million in 2022

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Oct, 2023, 21:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market By Drug type, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Therapeutics market, valued at $683.95 million in 2022, is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated $1.4 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.

PBC Therapeutics refer to treatment options for managing and treating primary biliary cholangitis, a chronic autoimmune liver disease that primarily affects the small bile ducts within the liver.

Key Insights:

  • Rising PBC Cases: The market's growth is driven by a surge in cases of primary biliary cholangitis and increasing awareness of the disease. The annual incidence of PBC is estimated to range from 0.23 to 5.31 per 100,000 individuals, according to a 2021 review article. Japan alone is estimated to have over 37,000 people with PBC.
  • Advancements in Therapeutics: The continuous development and research of PBC therapeutics worldwide are propelling market growth. Promising treatments, such as Setanaxib currently in Phase III clinical trials for PBC, are driving interest in advanced therapies.
  • Growth Opportunities: The market presents growth opportunities for key players, including heightened awareness of the benefits of PBC therapeutics, adoption of strategic acquisitions, and increasing global demand for these treatments. R&D investments and production increases are expected to contribute to market growth.

Key Market Segments:

By Drug Type:

  • Primary Drug
    • Obeticholic Acid
    • Ursodeoxycholic Acid
    • Others
  • Secondary Drug

By Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

By Region:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • UK
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • Australia
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
    • Brazil
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players:

  • ABC Farmaceutici S.p.a.
  • Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
  • AMAGEN INDIA LIFE SCIENCES
  • GENFIT
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Ipsen Pharma
  • Leeford Healthcare Limited
  • Lupin
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Key Market Insights:

  • The primary drug segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2022 and is expected to reach $1,196.3 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
  • Drug stores and retail pharmacies were the highest revenue contributors in 2022, but online pharmacies are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
  • North America dominated the PBC therapeutics market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance, while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise in cases of primary biliary cholangitis
  • Rise in research and development

Restraints

  • Lack of early diagnosis and limited treatment options

Opportunities

  • Rise in adoption of key strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ktb9vp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Rising Dental Health Awareness Spurs Demand for Global Endodontic Files Market to 2032

Biochemical Paint Removers Gain Ground: A Sustainable Trend in the $1 Billion Paint Remover Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.