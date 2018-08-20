Online-PhD-Degrees.com Announces Their Choices of the Best Online Schools for Doctoral Degrees in Occupational Therapy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Online-PhD-Degrees.com has recently released their list of the Best Online Schools for Doctoral Degrees in Occupational Therapy—a detailed index of the finest online schools with degrees in this discipline.

You may view the list, which includes a description of the benefits of each school and doctoral degree program, by clicking the link below:



http://www.online-phd-degrees.com/best-online-schools-doctoral-occupational-therapy/

Occupational Therapy is a pivotal department within the field of health care, that involves the rehabilitation of individuals who have undergone trauma, or who have mental/physical disabilities, so that they may perform day-to-day tasks efficiently. These professionals assist their patients in feeling like a normal, functioning part of society who can successfully complete simple and/or complex tasks throughout their lives.

According to lead researcher and writer, Rowan Jones, "Occupational therapy takes up where other medical professionals stop, and allow patients who have experienced strokes, accidents, or trauma, as well as those who have disabilities, to feel like their normal selves. A fulfilling pursuit, occupational therapy is a much-needed aspect of healthcare."

Below you will find the schools that have made the Best Online Schools for Doctoral Degrees in Occupational Therapy:

Eastern Kentucky University – Richmond, KY

– Creighton University – Omaha, NE

– A.T. Still University of Health Sciences – Kirksville, MO

Boston University – Boston, MA

– University of Alabama at Birmingham – Tuscaloosa, AL

– Misericordia University – Dallas, PA

Johnson & Wales University – Providence, RI

– Quinnipiac University – Hamden, CT

– Concordia University Wisconsin – Mequon, WI

– University of Kansas – Lawrence, KS

– Chatham University – Pittsburgh, PA

University – Texas Woman's University – Denton, TX

– Mount Mary University – Milwaukee, WI

University of Wisconsin-Madison – Madison, WI

– Towson University – Towson, MD

– University of Utah – Salt Lake City, UT

– Temple University – Philadelphia, PA

– Salus University – Elkins Park, PA

George Washington University – Washington, D.C.

– Loma Linda University – Loma Linda, CA

These Best Online Schools for Doctoral Degrees in Occupational Therapy made the list due to several key factors that put them in the forefront of online education: the quality and nature of the curriculum, online availability, sufficient retention and job placement rates, and an education that puts students in touch with a broad network of peers and professionals through real-world experiences. Online-PhD-Degrees.com is an online web publication that is committed to enhancing the information available to students when choosing an academic institution.

The editors of Online-PhD-Degrees.com collect the most crucial and up-to-date information about online schools providing doctoral degree programs from various highly respected sources, and offer them in a simple format that is easy to understand. In developing this list, Online-PhD-Degrees.com chose not to list the schools in an ordered way, but instead highlighted twenty of the very best programs, all of which have their own unique strengths.

