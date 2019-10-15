Online-PhD-Degrees.com Chooses Top Picks for Online Doctor of Nursing Education Degree Programs for 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online-PhD-Degrees.com has just released a ranking of the Top 20 Online Doctor of Nursing Education Degree Programs in 2020. This ranking includes all of the very best online schools in the country that offer doctoral degrees in nursing education.

You may view the ranking, which includes descriptions of each school and doctoral degree program, by clicking the link below:

According to the Online-PhD-Degrees.com lead researcher and writer, Rowan Jones, "There are a huge amount of options for nurses with a doctorate in research and analysis, executive/leadership positions, and administrators of entire nursing departments."

Each of these online universities provides excellent academic and professional resources for their students, who learn from highly experienced and impressively credentialed faculty members. The coursework includes special nursing course topics as well as those in research, ethics, and education. These are rigorous and challenging online degrees that demand a lot from students, but they also offer outstanding career advancements.

Below are listed the schools that made the Top 20 Online Doctor of Nursing Education Degree Programs in 2020:

University of West Georgia - Carrollton, GA

University of Nevada, Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

Nova Southeastern University - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Southern Connecticut State University - New Haven, CT

University of North Dakota - Grand Forks, ND

University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

University of Missouri - Columbia, MO

Columbia University - New York, NY

Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA

University of Mississippi - Jackson, MS

American Sentinel University - Aurora, CO

William Carey University - Baton Rouge, LA

University of Texas-Tyler - Tyler, TX

Duquesne University - Pittsburgh, PA

Van Loan School at Endicott College - Beverly, MA

University of Northern Colorado - Greeley, CO

University of Colorado-Denver - Denver, CO

New Mexico State University - Las Cruces, NM

West Virginia University - Morgan Town, WV

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Milwaukee, WI

These twenty online universities made the list due to their excellence in education. For more information about the methodology utilized for selecting the online schools for this ranking, please visit the Methodology Section of both the ranking and Online-PhD-Degrees.com. The editors collect the most crucial and up-to-date information about online schools providing doctoral degree programs from various highly respected sources.

