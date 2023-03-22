Online photography education market in higher education to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% from 2021 to 2026: Growing popularity of education apps to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the global online photography education market in higher education is estimated to increase by USD 655.08 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08%. The growing popularity of education apps is a key trend in the market. Various educational institutions in developed countries have implemented one-to-one computing initiatives in learning processes. This enables each student to access digital course materials and digital textbooks, which, in turn, will increase the adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy. The use of m-learning services, such as education apps, is expected to increase. Higher education institutions are using apps for activities such as developing target groups and enhancing the photography learning process. Thus, the growing popularity of education apps will promote the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market - Request a sample report

Online photography education market in higher education – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape –

The global online photography education market in higher education is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online photography education in higher education in the market are 2U Inc., Alison, Chris Bray Photography, Coursera Inc., CreativeLive Inc., Domestika Inc., Ed Tech Services LLC, Learn With Jerad, Magnum Photos Inc., Manfred Ltd., McCann Learning Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nikon Corp., Scholiverse Educare Pvt. Ltd., Seek Ltd., SkillShare Inc., The Photo Academy SA, The School of Photography, Udemy Inc., Yanka Industries Inc., and Eduonix Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd and others.

The market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The entry of many enterprises and startups will fragment the market further. There are many international and regional players in the global online photography education market in higher education, which play a key role in the development of digital education systems. The market is expected to become highly competitive during the forecast period, with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A. International players should focus on inorganic growth by acquiring regional or local players. The growth of market players also depends on market conditions, government support, and industry development.

Vendor offerings -

2U Inc. - The company offers a wide range of online photography courses for higher education, such as Digital Photography.

The company offers a wide range of online photography courses for higher education, such as Digital Photography. Coursera Inc. - The company offers a wide range of online photography courses for higher education, such as Create a Digital Mood Board with Canva, Principles of Photo Composition and Digital Image Post Production, Camera Control, and Photography Capstone Project.

The company offers a wide range of online photography courses for higher education, such as Create a Digital Mood Board with Canva, Principles of Photo Composition and Digital Image Post Production, Camera Control, and Photography Capstone Project. CreativeLive Inc. - The company offers a wide range of online photography courses for higher education, such as Business of Commercial Food Photography, How to Start a Photography Business, 28 Days of Portrait Photography, and The Art of Flower Photography.

The company offers a wide range of online photography courses for higher education, such as Business of Commercial Food Photography, How to Start a Photography Business, 28 Days of Portrait Photography, and The Art of Flower Photography. Ed Tech Services LLC - The company offers a wide range of online photography courses for higher education, such as Diploma, Intermediate, Advanced, and Proficient in Photography.

Online photography education market in higher education - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on courses (degree and non-degree).

The degree segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Many students across the world have developed an interest in photography. Hence, numerous universities started offering online degree programs in photography, especially after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Such courses teach students about camera operations, lighting, theoretical content, and Adobe Photoshop, among other aspects. Students can learn how to take pictures, use virtual filters, store images on a laptop, and edit their images. They may also study specific types of photography, such as outdoor, underwater, or street photography. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global online photography education market in higher education is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online photography education market in higher education.

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the online photography education market in higher education in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America . The launch of technologically advanced cameras, such as digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras, will drive the growth of the online photography education market in higher education in North America during the forecast period.

Online photography education market in higher education – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing advantages of online learning is driving the global online photography education market in higher education. The increased adoption of advanced and digital technologies, the inefficiency of the traditional education system, and the rising use of customization in content delivery are increasing the demand for online learning. Online courses provide a wide range of content at reasonable prices to students. Educational institutions are also focusing on online photography education owing to the high cost and limited accessibility of printed textbooks. Solutions such as learning management solutions (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) further support online photography education in various colleges and universities.

Major challenges - The inadequate cybersecurity measures will challenge the market growth during the forecast period. Threats related to information security, unwarranted access, and data privacy have increased. The availability of valuable user and organizational data, the lack of a centralized structure for data storage, and the unregulated use of personal digital devices have made online education prone to cyber threats such as malware. Hence, the inadequacy of the cybersecurity measures deployed by educational institutions and individual learners is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online photography education market in higher education between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online photography education market in higher education and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online photography education market in higher education across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Online photography education market in higher education scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 655.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Alison, Chris Bray Photography, Coursera Inc., CreativeLive Inc., Domestika Inc., Ed Tech Services LLC, Learn With Jerad, Magnum Photos Inc., Manfred Ltd., McCann Learning Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nikon Corp., Scholiverse Educare Pvt. Ltd., Seek Ltd., SkillShare Inc., The Photo Academy SA, The School of Photography, Udemy Inc., Yanka Industries Inc., and Eduonix Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

