Online Photography Education Market in Higher Education to Record 7.08% CAGR, Growing Advantages of Online Learning to Drive Growth - Technavio

Sep 13, 2022, 14:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online photography education market in higher education will be driven by factors such as growing advantages of online learning. The increased adoption of advanced and digital technologies, the rising use of customization in content delivery, and the inefficiency of the traditional education system are fueling this growth. A comprehensive range of content is available at affordable prices to students, which will increase the adoption of online photography courses in higher education. Brands are differentiated based on the provision of value-added services, such as soft skills development and career counseling. Educational institutions are focusing on online photography education due to the high cost and limited accessibility associated with traditional printed textbooks. Moreover, the availability of various support solutions, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), learning management solutions (LMS), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), student assessment software, and blended learning solutions, is increasing the demand for online photography education in various colleges and universities.
The online photography education market size in higher education is expected to grow by USD 655.08 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08% during the forecast period.
The online photography education market in higher education is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and organic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Many enterprises and startups are entering the market, which will make it more fragmented in the coming years. Both international and regional players are present in the global online photography education market in higher education, including those with diverse service portfolios as well as single-solution providers. All these vendors play a critical role in the development of global digital education systems. This highly competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify further during the forecast period.
- 2U Inc.
- Alison
- Chris Bray Photography
- Coursera Inc.
- CreativeLive Inc.
- Domestika Inc.
- Ed Tech Services LLC
- Learn With Jerad
- Magnum Photos Inc.
- Manfred Ltd.
- McCann Learning Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nikon Corp.
- Scholiverse Educare Pvt. Ltd.
- Seek Ltd.
- SkillShare Inc.
- The Photo Academy SA
- The School of Photography
- Udemy Inc.
- Yanka Industries Inc.
- Eduonix Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Online Photography Education Market In Higher Education Courses Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Degree - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Non-degree - size and forecast 2021-2026
Online Photography Education Market In Higher Education Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
The degree segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. A large number of universities across the world are offering online degree programs in photography, with the rising interest in photography among students.
Online Photography Education Market In Higher Education Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 655.08 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.12
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
2U Inc., Alison, Chris Bray Photography, Coursera Inc., CreativeLive Inc., Domestika Inc., Ed Tech Services LLC, Learn With Jerad, Magnum Photos Inc., Manfred Ltd., McCann Learning Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nikon Corp., Scholiverse Educare Pvt. Ltd., Seek Ltd., SkillShare Inc., The Photo Academy SA, The School of Photography, Udemy Inc., Yanka Industries Inc., and Eduonix Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
