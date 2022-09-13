Online Photography Education Market in Higher Education to Record 7.08% CAGR, Growing Advantages of Online Learning to Drive Growth - Technavio

Make confident decisions using the insights and analysis provided by Technavio. Download Free PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The online photography education market in higher education is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and organic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Many enterprises and startups are entering the market, which will make it more fragmented in the coming years. Both international and regional players are present in the global online photography education market in higher education, including those with diverse service portfolios as well as single-solution providers. All these vendors play a critical role in the development of global digital education systems. This highly competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify further during the forecast period.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information

Major Companies in Online Photography Education Market in Higher Education

2U Inc.

Alison

Chris Bray Photography

Coursera Inc.

CreativeLive Inc.

Domestika Inc.

Ed Tech Services LLC

Learn With Jerad

Magnum Photos Inc.

Manfred Ltd.

McCann Learning Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Nikon Corp.

Scholiverse Educare Pvt. Ltd.

Seek Ltd.

SkillShare Inc.

The Photo Academy SA

The School of Photography

Udemy Inc.

Yanka Industries Inc.

Eduonix Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Online Photography Education Market In Higher Education Courses Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Degree - size and forecast 2021-2026

Non-degree - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online Photography Education Market In Higher Education Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Courses Segments

The degree segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. A large number of universities across the world are offering online degree programs in photography, with the rising interest in photography among students.

Related Reports

Online Language Learning Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Online Tutoring Services Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Photography Education Market In Higher Education Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 655.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Alison, Chris Bray Photography, Coursera Inc., CreativeLive Inc., Domestika Inc., Ed Tech Services LLC, Learn With Jerad, Magnum Photos Inc., Manfred Ltd., McCann Learning Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nikon Corp., Scholiverse Educare Pvt. Ltd., Seek Ltd., SkillShare Inc., The Photo Academy SA, The School of Photography, Udemy Inc., Yanka Industries Inc., and Eduonix Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Courses



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global online photography education market In higher education 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global online photography education market In higher education 2021 - 2026

4.2 Global online photography education market In higher education by Segment – Historic Analysis 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global online photography education market In higher education by segment 2021 - 2026

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

6 Market Segmentation by Courses

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on Courses - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Courses - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Courses

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Courses



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Courses

6.3 Degree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Degree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Degree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Degree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Degree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Non-degree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-degree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-degree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Non-degree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Non-degree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Courses

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Courses ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 39: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 40: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 42: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 84: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 85: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 86: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 87: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 88: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 89: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 90: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 2U Inc.

Exhibit 91: 2U Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 92: 2U Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: 2U Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 94: 2U Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: 2U Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 96: Coursera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Coursera Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Coursera Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 CreativeLive Inc.

Exhibit 101: CreativeLive Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: CreativeLive Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: CreativeLive Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Ed Tech Services LLC

Exhibit 104: Ed Tech Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: Ed Tech Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Ed Tech Services LLC - Key offerings

11.7 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 107: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Nikon Corp.

Exhibit 112: Nikon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Nikon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Nikon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Nikon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Nikon Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Seek Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Seek Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Seek Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Seek Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 SkillShare Inc.

Exhibit 120: SkillShare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: SkillShare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: SkillShare Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Udemy Inc.

Exhibit 123: Udemy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Udemy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Udemy Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Udemy Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Yanka Industries Inc.

Exhibit 127: Yanka Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Yanka Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Yanka Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio