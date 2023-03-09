Online premium cosmetics market size to grow by USD 9,515.73 million from 2022 to 2027, Rise in aging population to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online premium cosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,515.73 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The rise in aging population is driving the online premium cosmetics market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Premium Cosmetics Market 2023-2027

Anti-aging products are becoming more popular globally, with the rise in the aging population. The skin becomes thinner and loses fat, firmness, and texture with age. Moreover, prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to wrinkles, dryness, and aging skin. Cosmetics with anti-aging properties contain various substances such as resveratrol and carotene. They have natural antioxidant properties, which prevent premature aging of the skin. Therefore, the rise in the aging population is expected to increase the demand for anti-aging cosmetic products, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Online premium cosmetics market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (skincare, makeup, haircare, and others) and end-user (women and men).

The skincare segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Some examples of skincare products include topical creams, lotions, toners, exfoliators, and serums for the skin. Such products are used for applications such as anti-aging, skin-whitening, and sun protection. The increase in aging population and advances in manufacturing technology are driving the growth of this segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global online premium cosmetics market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online premium cosmetics market.

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The ease of access to online shopping through the internet and smart gadgets is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, rapid urbanization, increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet, high population density, and rising demand for personal grooming products will likely drive market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Online premium cosmetics market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

An increase in online retailing is a key trend in the market.

Access to online shopping platforms is increasing owing to the rising internet penetration and the high availability of smart devices.

Retailers use online platforms to expand their geographic reach and customer base.

Online shopping is convenient and offers advanced security features.

Most vendors that offer premium cosmetic products sell their products through e-commerce sites. For instance, Sephora has a strong presence through offline and online distribution channels.

Such vendors offer various discounts and provide important information such as product features.

Such advantages will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of cosmetic skincare products is challenging the market growth.

Some cosmetic skincare products have expensive ingredients, such as gold, caviar extract, saffron, rose, jasmine essential oils, and arginine.

Hence, the prices of these products are high.

Packaging and advertising costs further increase the final price of the product.

Companies also use expensive antioxidants and nourishing ingredients such as peptides and retinol in their products.

They are investing significantly in developing innovative cosmetics and skincare products that are efficient and safe for users.

Thus, the high cost of cosmetic skin care products will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this online premium cosmetics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online premium cosmetics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online premium cosmetics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online premium cosmetics market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online premium cosmetics market vendors

The size of the online fashion retail market in India is expected to increase by USD 22.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.83%. The rise in internet and smartphone penetration is notably driving the online fashion retail market growth in India, although factors such as difficulty in retaining the loyalty of online customers may impede the market growth.

The online clothing rental market size is expected to increase by USD 3.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growing e-commerce fashion industry is notably driving the online clothing rental market growth, although factors such as inventory management challenges may impede the market growth.

