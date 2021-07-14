Online Prescription Delivery Service Ravkoo Awarded Independent Certification

TAMPA, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ravkoo™, Inc.—the revolutionary digital prescription network that offers patients free, same-day prescription delivery to their doorsteps—today announced the company has been certified by LegitScript, the leader in merchant and product certification and monitoring for internet and payment companies. This milestone is a major accomplishment for Ravkoo and adds another layer of trust for both customers and regulators as the company continues on its mission to efficiently link doctors, pharmacists and patients.

"We're glad to be able to meet the rigorous standards set by LegitScript for their Healthcare Merchant Certification. Both LegitScript and Ravkoo agree that legality, safety, and transparency are key in the healthcare sector. We appreciate their recognition of our commitment to operate in a responsible way," said Alpesh Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Ravkoo.

Grown from a successful mail-order pharmacy business, newly-certified startup Ravkoo provides pharmacy solutions across the US. Ravkoo creates a positive prescription management experience through effective healthcare partnerships and takes an approach centered on convenience, consultation and affordability. The company's web portal and tools let medical providers and customers efficiently monitor and track the status of their prescriptions from order submission to delivery.

LegitScript certification does more than just show compliance in Ravkoo business practices. It establishes a monitoring and oversight partnership between Ravkoo and the leading third-party certification expert in complex healthcare sectors. LegitScript's approval allows Ravkoo to meet credit card policy requirements, ensure adherence to pharmacy regulations, advertise services online and validates the trust patients from coast to coast have placed in the company. The company's certification is listed online here:

https://www.legitscript.com/websites/Ravkoo.com/

About Ravkoo: Ravkoo is a digital Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for prescription fulfillment. Easily connecting doctors, pharmacists and patients in one convenient location online, the company's mission is to improve patient adherence through convenience, consultation, and affordability. Through over 400 distribution centers nationwide in over 110 major cities, ravkoo™ provides free same-day or next-day prescription delivery. Learn more about the company at www.ravkoo.com

About LegitScript

Since 2007, LegitScript has been making the internet and payment ecosystems safer and more transparent. The company combines big data with a team of human experts skilled in monitoring, certification, and high-risk products and websites. The result? Unmatched accuracy and deep risk analysis that identifies which commercial entities play by the rules, and which do not. LegitScript's multidimensional view across the entire compliance ecosystem provides unique insights from all industries and angles, allowing businesses and governments to stay at the forefront of emerging high-risk trends. That's why LegitScript is trusted by the world's largest search engines, e-commerce platforms, payment companies, and regulatory agencies. For more information, visit legitscript.com.

