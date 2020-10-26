Online Privacy Leader Abine & DeleteMe Supports California's New Privacy Bill, the CPRA - Vote Yes on Prop 24

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Abine , The Online Privacy Company, today announced its support of the California Privacy Rights Act (also known as "Proposition 24") which Californians will vote on this November.

The company was an early advocate of the nation's first sweeping state privacy law, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which went into effect earlier this year. And while the legislation was a meaningful step forward in defining individual data and privacy rights, even proponents of the privacy bill were quick to acknowledge that CCPA was only the first step towards actionable reform.

"While the CCPA was a landmark for a US state to establish more comprehensive consumer privacy protections, early enforcement is proving challenging," said Rob Shavell, CEO of Abine and DeleteMe. "The California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) is an actionable next step which will push industry to take more action around concepts outlined in the original legislation."

Opponents of the CPRA have critiqued the measure as an imperfect and incomplete solution with consequences that may be difficult to resolve in the future. Abine has a different view - seeing the CPRA as part of a struggle for privacy rights that work in practice which will require an ongoing fight to reach some better equilibrium.

"To critics objecting on the grounds they don't like "pay for privacy," meaning the CPRA could give industry more precedent to charge different prices if you share vs. don't share data - that is a) a natural feature of markets, b) widespread in practice globally, and, c) already part of the law in California (via the CCPA)," said Shavell.

"Now is the time for privacy-in-action. We've had 20+ years of unchecked privacy-trashing technology and citizens need a chance to fight back. Let's take the CPRA and other opportunities to advance a privacy-in-action agenda at the state level, the federal level, and globally."

Abine, The Online Privacy Company, is a leading voice in online privacy and has protected millions worldwide via two solutions. 1. Blur is a password / identity manager which protects consumers' payments, passwords and privacy (available for Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple iOS and Android). 2. DeleteMe is the leading and most trusted information removal and data broker opt-out service for reducing someone's digital footprint. DeleteMe is dedicated to helping remove and secure personal information that should be private but is easy to search on Google and to purchase at dozens of data brokers. With over 30 Million successful opt-outs completed, DeleteMe's the #1 information removal service and has subscriptions covering executives, employees, individuals, couples, and families. For more information, please visit www.joindeleteme.com

