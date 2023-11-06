Online Private Tutoring and Integration of AI and VR Technologies Drive Robust Growth in the Global Private Tutoring Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Nov, 2023, 21:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private Tutoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global private tutoring market achieved a substantial size of US$ 106.0 Billion in 2022. Anticipating the future, [Publisher] expects the market to exhibit robust expansion, reaching US$ 177.2 Billion by 2028, with an impressive growth rate (CAGR) of 8.87% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Private Tutoring: Elevating Academic Performance

Private tutoring, also known as supplemental education, encompasses organized instructional activities conducted outside of mainstream educational institutions. It offers one-on-one instruction separate from the traditional education system, with the primary objective of enhancing students' academic performance.

Private tutoring caters to students of all age groups, aiding in the improvement of reading, writing, mathematical skills, and language acquisition. This personalized approach enables learners to cope with academics with minimal distractions, enhanced intrinsic motivation, and improved school performance.

Key Market Trends:

  • Rapid Urbanization and Microlearning: Rapid urbanization, coupled with the emergence of microlearning, is a significant driver of market growth. There is a growing preference for personalized and adaptive microlearning due to its delivery of concise, relevant content that addresses knowledge gaps in students. Microlearning presents academic content through engaging and interactive quizzes and games in short-term tutoring programs.
  • Online Private Tutoring: The widespread adoption of online private tutoring globally is boosting market growth. The increasing use of smartphones, tablets, and the development of digitized education services have prompted vendors to create cost-effective online tutoring programs. This trend is further facilitated by the growing digitization of the education sector, particularly in developing economies.
  • Integration of AI, VR, and Gamification: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and gamification systems has made course content delivery more convenient, creating a positive outlook for the market.
  • Rising Consumer Spending and Academic Competition: Increasing consumer spending capacity, along with rising academic competition among students, is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on learning method, course type, application, and end user as follows:

Breakup by Learning Method:

  • Online
  • Blended
  • Others

Breakup by Course Type:

  • Curriculum-Based Learning
  • Test Preparation
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Academic Training
  • Sports Training
  • Art Training
  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Pre-School Children
  • Primary School Students
  • Middle School Students
  • High School Students
  • College Students
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia Pacific:

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe:

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America:

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry includes key players such as Ambow Education Holding Ltd., American Tutor Inc., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Daekyo Co. Ltd., Eduboard.com, EF Education First, iTutorGroup Inc., Kaplan Inc., New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., and Tal Education Group.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  1. How has the global private tutoring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global private tutoring market?
  3. What are the key regional markets?
  4. What is the breakup of the market based on the learning method?
  5. What is the breakup of the market based on the course type?
  6. What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  7. What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
  8. What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  9. What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  10. What is the structure of the global private tutoring market and who are the key players?
  11. What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n6qz0z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Rising Disposable Incomes and Tech Advancements Drive Global Selfie Stick Market to $740 Million by 2028

Rising Disposable Incomes and Tech Advancements Drive Global Selfie Stick Market to $740 Million by 2028

The "Selfie Stick Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Aerospace Industry Embraces Ultra-Secure Smartphones for Enhanced Communication and Data Security, Driving Market Growth

Aerospace Industry Embraces Ultra-Secure Smartphones for Enhanced Communication and Data Security, Driving Market Growth

The "Ultra-Secure Smartphone Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.