Online Proctoring Leader Among Massachusetts' Fastest-Growing Companies

"We are honored to be included among the leading companies in a region that is, in many ways, becoming a hub for innovations in education technology," said London. "This award recognizes the Examity team's commitment and dedication to creating a more secure online learning environment as the role of digital learning accelerates, worldwide, across a range of settings."

Recent research indicates that online education in the U.S. has grown for the fourteenth straight year. Nearly one-third of all college students now take at least one course online. Acceleration across the online learning market has fueled demand for technologies that can ensure quality and integrity in online exams.

Examity, which has raised a total of $22 million in venture funding to date, recently announced more than 50% growth for the fifth straight year, including the launch of more than 60 new partnerships in the second half of 2017.

"The Fast 50 award is a reflection of not just our past growth, but our continuing momentum in the coming year," said Tobey Choate, Chief Administrative Officer at Examity. "We're excited to keep up that momentum in 2018 and beyond."

Examity now works with more than 300 education providers around the country, including Boston University, Northeastern University, and Penn State, and is the only proctoring provider to offer a full suite of authentication and ID verification options, including live, record-and-review, and fully automated proctoring solutions.

Examity was founded to meet the needs of the growing number of online education and certification programs looking to ensure integrity. Examity provides a cost effective and flexible test integrity solution including live, recorded and automated options. Examity's proprietary solution, examiGO®, streamlines the authentication process using leading-edge mobile technology to confirm identification. Since its founding five years ago, Examity has partnered with 300+ institutions and certification programs worldwide. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

