Online Proctoring Leader Taps Tech Veteran to Lead Product Development and Innovation

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, the fast-growing Boston-based company whose unique online proctoring solution is used by colleges and certification providers worldwide, today announced the appointment of Jon Jensen as Senior Vice President, Product. An experienced software developer and product executive who most recently led Global Private Markets for Morgan Stanley at Work, Jensen will oversee the continued development and innovation of Examity's pioneering online proctoring solution.

"The past eighteen months have reinforced the fact that technology plays a critical role in creating a more flexible, accessible, and secure test-taking experience," said Jim Holm, CEO of Examity. "Jon's subject-matter expertise and background in senior executive roles will uniquely enable him to set a strategic vision for Examity's product—and further our position as an industry leader in remote proctoring."

Jensen joins Examity after serving as Executive Director, Product Management at Morgan Stanley, where his role extended beyond a direct product portfolio to include strategic support and management. His previous experience includes nearly a decade as a software developer, as well as leadership roles in product strategy and management at Instructure and Experticity (now ExpertVoice).

"My career has been defined by a passion for bridging gaps between businesses, product teams, and customers," said Jensen. "It's clear that the Examity team is animated by that same commitment to transparency and user-centric product design, and I'm thrilled to join their effort to meet the increasingly complex needs of test-takers and providers at a time of accelerating growth for the industry."

Founded in 2013, Examity offers a variety of proctoring styles, from automated through to live, for hundreds of education and certification providers including Adobe, Epic, and Western Governors University. A recent winner of Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies Award, Examity has been named twice to Deloitte's Fast 500 list and has also been honored for four consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and assessment providers looking to protect test integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

