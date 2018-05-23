Online Proctoring Pioneer Among MA's 10 Fastest Growing Companies

"Our growth reflects accelerating demand worldwide for high-quality, secure online learning opportunities -- as well as the Examity team's commitment to meeting that demand, and expanding access and validation in education," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Examity, who was named to Governor Charlie Baker's Commission on Digital Innovation and Lifelong Learning in March. "We're so honored to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal, and thrilled to be part of Boston's passionate and growing edtech community."

This year, the Boston Business Journal named Examity a fastest-growing company in Massachusetts as part of its annual Fast 50 ranking, which recognizes the state's top employers. In the first quarter of 2018, Examity grew by 62%, adding 25 enterprise clients and surpassing its 53% YOY revenue growth from 2018.

Examity now works with more than 300 education institutions and certification providers, including Boston-area institutions like Boston University and Northeastern University, to provide a full suite of authentication and ID verification options, including live, record-and-review, and fully automated proctoring solutions.

