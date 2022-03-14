Online Project Management Software Market Records 11.77% YOY in 2022 |Evolving Opportunities with Microsoft Corp. and Smartsheet Inc. 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Factors such as increasing requirements for large-scale project management, surging need for visibility and transparency, and rising integration of social media with project management software will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as data security and privacy concerns might hinder the market's growth in the long run.

Online Project Management Software Market Segment Highlights

End-user

Enterprises

The enterprises end-user segment held the largest online project management software market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period due to the significant increase in the adoption of online project management software by the IT, manufacturing, telecommunication, aviation, and energy sector.

Government

Geography

North America

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for online project management software in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America . The significant increase in the adoption of analytics in the companies across the retail, BFSI, healthcare, and telecom and IT sectors will contribute to the regional growth.

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Online Project Management Software Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The competition in the market will increase in the coming years with the increase in the demand for online project management software in industries such as IT, manufacturing, and construction. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the microlearning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some of the Top Online Project Management Software Market Players and their Offerings:

Citrix Systems Inc.: T he company offers products such as Digital Workplaces, which includes Citrix Workspace, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, Citrix Content Collaboration, and others; Networking, which includes Citrix ADC, Citrix Application Delivery Management, and others; and Analytics. The company offers online project management software that includes excel, microsoft teams, onedrive, outlook, powerpoint, sharepoint.

he company offers products such as Digital Workplaces, which includes Citrix Workspace, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, Citrix Content Collaboration, and others; Networking, which includes Citrix ADC, Citrix Application Delivery Management, and others; and Analytics. The company offers online project management software that includes excel, microsoft teams, onedrive, outlook, powerpoint, sharepoint. Mavenlink Inc.: The company offers a wide range of software for enterprises, which are used for project management, collaboration, financial management, resource management, and business intelligence. The company offers online project management software that includes app integrations, automation, timeline, desktop and mobile apps, reporting, data security.

The company offers a wide range of software for enterprises, which are used for project management, collaboration, financial management, resource management, and business intelligence. The company offers online project management software that includes app integrations, automation, timeline, desktop and mobile apps, reporting, data security. Microsoft Corp.: The company offers online project management software that includes excel, microsoft teams, onedrive, outlook, powerpoint, sharepoint.

The company offers online project management software that includes excel, microsoft teams, onedrive, outlook, powerpoint, sharepoint. Smartsheet Inc.: The company offers online project management software that includes workflow automation, intelligent workflows, integration, digital assent management, data retention controls.

The company offers online project management software that includes workflow automation, intelligent workflows, integration, digital assent management, data retention controls. Workfront Inc.: The company offers online project management software that provides a system of record for coordinating work across your organization, giving executives real-time insight into programs, projects, people, resources, and work.

Online Project Management Software Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio categorizes the global online project management software market as a part of the global application software market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the online project management software market during the forecast period. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the online project management software market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Online Project Management Software Market Key Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist online project management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online project management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online project management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online project management software market vendors

Online Project Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.2% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3981 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ActiveCollab LLC, Apptio Inc, Asana Inc., Atlassian Corp. Plc, Basecamp LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., Clarizen Inc., LiquidPlanner Inc., Mavenlink Inc., Microsoft Corp., Planbox Inc, Premiere Global Services Inc., ProjectManager.com Inc., Redbooth, Smartsheet Inc., TeamGantt, Teamwork Crew Ltd., Workfront Inc., Wrike Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

