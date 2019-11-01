Online Purveyor of Authentic Kobe Beef, Holy Grail Steak Co, Forges Partnership with Grapevine Village to Cook Up Wagyu Beef Revolution with Nano-Influencers

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grapevine Logic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ideanomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDEX), and Holy Grail Steak Co has today announced a partnership to bring premium Wagyu Beef to a wide audience through a grassroots network of nano-influencers. The partnership would give Grapevine Logic a competitive commission for every sale.

Grapevine Village will focus on nano-influencers with a social media following of less than 10,000 in order to saturate social media feeds with authentic content related to preparing and cooking Holy Grail Steak Co's premium Wagyu Beef.

We are a community focused, influencer platform connecting grassroots influencers with amazing and unique brands.

According to research from NPD Group, Inc , 82% of the meals Americans eat are cooked and prepared at home. "More consumers than ever use tools like Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter to discover recipes from their favorite influencers that they can cook instead of going out," said Grapevine Village CEO, Kristen Standish. "We are leveraging the trust that these 'Creators' have built with their communities to drive sales and build genuine conversations around the product. I'm excited to see the authentic and engaging content these creators build for Holy Grail Steak Co."

Grapevine Village's global network of nano-influencers are primed to increase accessibility for genuine Kobe Beef. Cameron Hughes, founder of Holy Grail Steak Co, hopes to scale up his distribution through activating top creators. "Premium Kobe Beef is usually perceived as the territory of the most luxurious spenders," said Hughes. "Every-day creators, like the ones we will be collaborating with for this campaign, will be instrumental in bringing our product to a wider audience. With Grapevine Village's global network of nano-influencers, Holy Grail Steak Co. can become the center of a global Wagyu Beef movement."

Research from HypeAuditor demonstrates that the engagement rate of nano-influencers is twice as high as that of other groups of creators on social media. Grapevine Village is poised to maximize impact by leveraging these creators at scale and drive ROI for brands like Holy Grail Steak Co.

About Grapevine

Grapevine is the world's leading end-to-end influencer marketing platform that enables collaboration between advertisers and social content creators to produce promotional content at scale. The Grapevine network includes more than 170,000 creators who generate more than 7 billion monthly views. Advertisers leverage Grapevine's workflow management software and proprietary tracking and analytics to measure direct responses and conversion rates from promotional content on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Learn more at https://www.grapevinelogic.com

About Holy Grail Steak Co

Holy Grail Steak Co. is the only online source of genuine Kobe Beef and other rare, exclusive high-end steaks. They work exclusively with best-in-class producer partners whose mission is to connect artisanal farms and ranches with consumers who care deeply about the quality and provenance of their food. For more information, visit www.HolyGrailSteak.com.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global Financial Technology (Fintech) company for transformative industries. Ideanomics combines deal origination and enablement with the application of technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and others as part of the next- generation of smart financial services. Our projects in New Energy Vehicle markets, Fintech, and advisory services provides our customers and partners better efficiencies, technologies, and access to global markets.

Ideanomics, through its investments and, along with its partners curate innovation around the globe through hubs and centers that foster a pipeline of technological excellence in cleantech, fintech, tradetech, agritech, regtech, insuretech, playtech, healthtech, cyber security, and more.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and has offices in Beijing, China. It also has a planned global center for Technology and Innovation in West Hartford, CT, named Fintech Village.

