Online Real Estate Tech Platform Final Offer Officially Launches in Boston Following DC Success

Twenty of the top agents in Boston, MetroWest, South Shore and Cape Cod have partnered with Final Offer to elevate the offer and negotiation experience for their sellers and buyers

HINGHAM, Mass., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Final Offer , an online real estate tech platform that helps agents get the most for their sellers' homes while providing ultimate clarity to buyers, officially launched in its home market of Massachusetts last week. Building on a successful rollout in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia Metropolitan area (DMV) late last year, Final Offer's foray into Massachusetts is in step with the spring buying season.

After Beta testing in the spring of 2022 in the Boston area, Final Offer spent several months refining the platform's feature set before officially launching in the DMV market on October 19, 2022. The company partnered with 10 of the top teams in that region for its kickoff and has expanded to over 1,000 registered agents, with more than 100 properties going under contract or sold, many of which faster, for higher prices and with more ideal terms than the traditional blind offer process, even despite this unpredictable market.

"Our client got $300,000 over the asking price on the first weekend because we gave all buyers the transparency to see the details of every offer as they were made," said Lynn Donahue of the Donahue Maley & Burns team based in Wellesley, Massachusetts. "Without question, my seller was able to achieve a significantly better outcome because we ran the offer process through Final Offer. In my seller's words, 'I love Final Offer and will recommend it to everyone I know'."

Ranked among the "Best Real Estate Tech of 2022" and a 5-star rating by Inman, as well as one of the "5 New Real Estate Tech Companies to Watch in 2023" by The Close , Final Offer provides listing agents and their sellers the tools to secure the best possible outcomes for the sale of their properties utilizing a competitive platform that drives urgency by providing the buying community a clear picture of what it will take to win.

"Final Offer has taken off in the DMV. Our clients absolutely love it and my team has been able to use it as a marketing tool – getting the best offer for our sellers and enhancing the open house experience. It has saved a ton of time on communicating throughout the offer process," said Trent Heminger, who leads Trent & Co, one of the most successful real estate teams in the DMV. "And we all know the value in lead generation. On Final Offer, leads are not for sale – they all go directly to the listing agent."

Final Offer has the financial backing of more than $5M raised in large part from top real estate agents in Boston, DC and Florida (with a collective total sales volume of $5B+ in 2022). Its expansion beyond Boston and DMV will continue with launches later this year in additional major U.S. markets.

Final Offer, a Boston-based tech company and online platform, is revolutionizing the industry by redefining the standard of transparency in real estate negotiations and decision-making for sellers, buyers and their agents. With real-time offer alerts, sellers' commitment to minimum price and terms and transparent competition, real estate agents are able to obtain the best possible outcome for their sellers while giving buyers the clarity to make a winning offer at any time.

