Online Reputation Management Focus of Beverly Hills Bar Association Interview with Reputation Communications CEO Shannon Wilkinson

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new interview with the Beverly Hills Bar Association, Reputation Communications Founder and CEO Shannon Wilkinson explains reputation management and expert reputation witness work and highlights the need for individuals and business to protect their reputations as they do any other asset.

Shannon Wilkinson, CEO, Reputation Communications Reputation Reboot, by Shannon Wilkinson

Conducted by Hillary Johns, Trial Lawyer and Beverly Hills Bar Association Litigation Committee Chair, the 45-minute interview focuses on what online reputation management is; why successful people use it; the difficulty of being "invisible" on the internet — at least in the U.S. —what attorneys and law firms need to know; and Wilkinson's work as an expert reputation witness in defamation lawsuits.

"Online reputation management exists because you are who Google says you are," Wilkinson explains. "Section 230, a law in the U.S., frees websites from liability from what is posted on them. That is a prime reason online reputation management exists. But many people with well-established careers and brands also use the service to maintain and expand their reputation capital."

Wilkinson also addressed common reputation issues faced by attorneys, law firms and their clients in the interview. She provides key actions they all should take to build their reputations and brand visibility online.

About Shannon Wilkinson

Shannon M. Wilkinson is a nationally recognized expert in digital reputation management and an expert witness for legal cases related to reputation issues. As a commentator for The Wall Street Journal, her analysis of how leading corporations are managing their crises focused on Equifax, NBC, Ohio State University, Purdue Pharma, Sanofi, UBER, and others. She has been quoted in Consumer Reports, Huffington Post, USA Today and the NBC Today Show. She is the author of Reputation Reboot: What Every Business Leader, Rising Star & VIP Needs to Know, a free eBook also available on Kindle; and chief blogger at the digital magazine, You(Online).

Founded in 2009, Reputation Communications was one of the first companies to specialize in online reputation management. It is the only online reputation management firm to specialize in high-end clients including CEOs and C-Suite executives, Forbes 400 philanthropists, Fortune 500 leaders, Investment, FinTech & financial services firms, Silicon Valley tech founders and others.

