Online Reputation Management Leader Chatmeter Announces Three New Executive Hires

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatmeter , the industry leader in the local search marketing and reputation management space, today announced several key appointments to its leadership team including the new hires of Dan Cunningham, Chief Technology Officer; Nichole Peterson, Vice President of Finance; and Kathleen Titano, Director of People & Culture.

The new appointments highlight the company's accelerated expansion among increased need for multi-location businesses to manage their local presence. Other recent news includes new improvements to Chatmeter's Social Suite , with the addition of Google Posts, Instagram, and advanced social analytics tools to the platform.

"Chatmeter's growth has continuously accelerated even throughout COVID-19. I'm confident that each of these new members, in addition to the extensive experience they bring, will help take the company to the next level," said Collin Holmes, CEO of Chatmeter. "These newest appointments will allow us to further expand our footprint in the local search marketing and reputation management industry, as well as help brands optimize their online presence to reach consumers in this time of need."

The expanded Chatmeter leadership team includes the former co-founder of ReadyTalk, the former Corporate Controller of Verve and the former Director of Human Resources at Certona.

Dan Cunningham, Chief Technology Officer - Dan Cunningham is a passionate R&D leader with a 20-year track record of building high caliber software engineering organizations based on a culture of innovation, curiosity and a love of building great software and technology. Dan has held various leadership positions including the CTO and co-founder of ReadyTalk, a nationally acclaimed "Best Company to Work For". In his free time Dan contributes to various open source software projects focused on IoT and smart-home automation as well as spending time with his family in beautiful San Diego. Dan earned his BS and MBA from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Nichole Peterson, Vice President of Finance - Nichole Peterson is the Vice President of Finance at Chatmeter and brings 10 years of experience working with publicly traded companies, venture-backed operations and private-equity owned companies. Nichole has a proven track record of successful accounting systems implementations, process improvement initiatives and project management to support company growth targets. Prior to Chatmeter, Nichole was the Corporate Controller at Mapp Digital, a role she also previously held at Verve. Nichole graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor's of Science in Accounting (with Honors). Outside of the finance world, Nichole is a self-proclaimed travel addict and enjoys spending time at the beach and hiking with her family.

Kathleen Titano, Director of People & Culture - Kathleen Titano is the Director of People and Culture at Chatmeter. She brings over 18 years of experience in Human Resources. Kathleen's most recent in-house role was at Certona, where she led the Human Resources function from early stage through the company's successful acquisition by Kibo. In addition, Kathleen has extensive experience in talent acquisition, employee engagement, and performance programs, serving as a Human Resources consultant to leadership teams in biotech and finance. She holds Senior Human Resources certifications from both HRCI and SHRM and has a Business Administration degree from Dominican University where she graduated with honors. In her spare time she loves to travel and explore the local food scene.

About Chatmeter

Consumers have high expectations for brands to deliver accurate information with convenience. Chatmeter ( www.chatmeter.com ) gives multi-location brands the tools to manage the online to offline customer journey by focusing on improving online reputation, business listings and local SEO rankings.

Established in 2009, Chatmeter now analyzes billions of customer reviews, social media mentions and sentiments from hundreds of sources to help businesses keep a pulse on all of their locations. Fortune 5000 companies rely on Chatmeter's expertise in multi-location brand management to make confident business decisions that provide a competitive advantage at every location. From search rankings to business listings, store pages and more, Chatmeter is the trusted solution for driving traffic and revenue to local businesses in over 40 industries including retail, healthcare, financial services, real estate, food services, and automotive.

Chatmeter is the recipient of top accolades including the Inc. 5000, Entrepreneur 360 and Street Fight Local Visionary Awards, as well as local San Diego recognition as a Top Workplace by the Union-Tribune.

