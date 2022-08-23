Online Retail Market In The US Size to Increase by USD 460.13 Bn during 2021-2026, Growing seasonal and holiday sales to boost market growth - Technavio

Aug 23, 2022, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online retail market in the US value is anticipated to grow by USD 460.13 billion, at a CAGR of 11.64% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers the online retail market in the US segmentation by the product(Apparel, footwear, and accessories, consumer electronics and electricals, food and grocery, home furniture and furnishing, and others), and device (Smartphones and tablets, and PCs). Download Free Sample Report.
Factors such as growing seasonal and holiday sales, high penetration of the internet and smartphones and rising online spending, and the increase in time poverty and easy payment options will drive the growth of the Online Retail Market In The US during 2021-2026.
Another factor driving the expansion of the US online retail business is omnichannel retailing. For many retailers in the US, it is quickly evolving into the standard. It gives customers the choice to shop online and pick up their purchases the same day from the store that is closest to them. Retailers are noticing a significant impact from the web on their in-store sales.
With its "match to price" policy, Best Buy contends that it offers devices at or below the price set by rivals, taking on internet and discount shops. Using these tactics is anticipated to accelerate market expansion over the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., eBay Inc., Kroger Co., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc. Request Free Sample Report.
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
- Product - Apparel, footwear, and accessories, consumer electronics and electricals, food and grocery, home furniture and furnishing, and others
- Device - Smartphones and tablets and PCs
|
Online Retail Market Scope in the US
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.64%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 460.13 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.97
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., eBay Inc., Kroger Co., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 06 Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis : Internet and Direct Marketing Retail Market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 12: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Apparel, footwear, and accessories
- Consumer electronics and electricals
- Food and grocery
- Home furniture and furnishing
- Others
Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product
5.3 Apparel, footwear, and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Apparel, footwear, and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 23: Apparel, footwear, and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Consumer electronics and electricals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Consumer electronics and electricals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 25: Consumer electronics and electricals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Food and grocery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Food and grocery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 27: Food and grocery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Home furniture and furnishing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Home furniture and furnishing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 29: Home furniture and furnishing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Device
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Smartphones and tablets
- PCs
Exhibit 33: Device - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Device
Exhibit 34: Comparison by Device
6.3 Smartphones and tablets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: Smartphones and tablets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 36: Smartphones and tablets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 PCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: PCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 38: PCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Device
Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Device
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix compares Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 40: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growing seasonal and holiday sales
8.1.2 High penetration of the Internet and smartphones and rising online spending
8.1.3 Increase in time poverty and easy payment options
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Transportation and logistics
8.2.2 Poor technology integration, especially with online specialty retailers operating at small scales
8.2.3 High preference for shopping most product categories in physical stores
Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Omni-channel retailing
8.3.2 Social media marketing
8.3.3 Rising popularity of digital payment services
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 44: Industry Risk
9.3 Competitive scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
Exhibit 47: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 48: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 49: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 50: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 51: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
Exhibit 52: Apple Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 53: Apple Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 54: Apple Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 55: Apple Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 56: Apple Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 Best Buy Co. Inc.
Exhibit 57: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 58: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 59: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 60: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 Costco Wholesale Corp.
Exhibit 61: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 62: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 63: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 64: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Segment focus
10.6 eBay Inc.
Exhibit 65: eBay Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 66: eBay Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 67: eBay Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 Kroger Co.
Exhibit 68: Kroger Co. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Kroger Co. - Product and service
Exhibit 70: Kroger Co. - Key offerings
10.8 Target Corp.
Exhibit 71: Target Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 72: Target Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 73: Target Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 74: Target Corp. - Key offerings
10.9 The Home Depot Inc.
Exhibit 75: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 76: The Home Depot Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 77: The Home Depot Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 78: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings
10.10 Walmart Inc.
Exhibit 79: Walmart Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 80: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 81: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 82: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
10.11 Wayfair Inc.
Exhibit 83: Wayfair Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 84: Wayfair Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 85: Wayfair Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 86: Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 87: Wayfair Inc. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 91: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
