Online Retail Market Size in the US will Grow by USD 460.13 million | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Online Retail Market in the US Driver: High penetration of Internet and smartphones and rising online spending to drive growth

The growing seasonal and holiday sales is one of the key drivers supporting the online retail market growth in the US. E-commerce sales made up 20.9 % of total retail sales in the holiday season of 2021, slightly higher than 20.6 percent in 2020. Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday are the days that see a high amount of online shopping. Apparel, footwear and accessories, consumer electronics, computer hardware, and toys are the largest gaining product categories during the holiday season.

Online Retail Market In The US Trend: Ominichannel Retailing

Omni-channel retailing is another factor supporting the online retail market growth in the US. It is rapidly becoming the norm for many retailers in the US. It offers consumers the option to shop online and pick up the merchandise from the store nearest to their location on the same day. Retailers are observing a high web influence on their in-store sales. For instance, Best Buy is integrating its offline and online stores to boost revenues. As a part of its omnichannel strategy, the retailer is utilizing physical stores as distribution centers for online purchases.

Online Retail Market In The US Vendor Insights

The online retail market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as sales, discounts, bundle discount offers, and others to compete in the market. For instance, Companies such as Apple Inc. operates online retail business named Apple store.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

eBay Inc.

Kroger Co.

Target Corp.

The Home Depot Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Online Retail Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.64% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 460.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.97 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., eBay Inc., Kroger Co., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 06 Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis : Internet and Direct Marketing Retail Market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Apparel, footwear, and accessories

Consumer electronics and electricals

Food and grocery

Home furniture and furnishing

Others

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Apparel, footwear, and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Apparel, footwear, and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 23: Apparel, footwear, and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Consumer electronics and electricals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Consumer electronics and electricals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Consumer electronics and electricals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Food and grocery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Food and grocery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: Food and grocery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Home furniture and furnishing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Home furniture and furnishing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Home furniture and furnishing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Device

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Smartphones and tablets

PCs

Exhibit 33: Device - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Device

Exhibit 34: Comparison by Device

6.3 Smartphones and tablets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Smartphones and tablets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Smartphones and tablets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 PCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: PCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: PCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Device

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Device

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing seasonal and holiday sales

8.1.2 High penetration of Internet and smartphones and rising online spending

8.1.3 Increase in time poverty and easy payment options

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Transportation and logistics

8.2.2 Poor technology integration, especially with online specialty retailers operating at small scales

8.2.3 High preference for shopping most product categories in physical stores

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Omni-channel retailing

8.3.2 Social media marketing

8.3.3 Rising popularity of digital payment services

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 47: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 50: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

Exhibit 52: Apple Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Apple Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 54: Apple Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 55: Apple Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Best Buy Co. Inc.

Exhibit 57: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Costco Wholesale Corp.

Exhibit 61: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 eBay Inc.

Exhibit 65: eBay Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 66: eBay Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: eBay Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Kroger Co.

Exhibit 68: Kroger Co. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Kroger Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: Kroger Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Target Corp.

Exhibit 71: Target Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Target Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 73: Target Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 74: Target Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 The Home Depot Inc.

Exhibit 75: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 76: The Home Depot Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 77: The Home Depot Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 78: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 79: Walmart Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 80: Walmart Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Wayfair Inc.

Exhibit 83: Wayfair Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Wayfair Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Wayfair Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 86: Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Wayfair Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

