Online Retail Platforms and Certifications Boost Consumer Confidence, Creating Opportunities for Rapid Growth in the Global Organic Feminine Care Market to 2031

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic feminine care Market By Product Type, By Nature, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic feminine care market size was valued at $2.18 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $3.92 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Feminine care products that are made from organically grown raw materials, such as organic cotton and organic rubber, are referred to as organic feminine care products. Organic feminine care product disposal has very little of an environmental impact. Sanitary pads and tampons have a substantial impact on the development of large amounts of plastic trash, which poses a serious threat to marine and terrestrial environments.



There is a rise in the global demand for organic feminine care products due to the growth in awareness of the dangerous chemicals utilized in the production of conventional feminine hygiene products. Traditional, commercially available sanitary pads contain risky chemicals like rayon, metal dyes that induce allergies, and highly processed wood pulp. Dioxin is generated when chlorine is used to bleach tampons and pads. When these chemicals are disposed of, they damage the environment and may also cause cancer in humans. The factors such as the increase in government measures to reduce the use of plastic in both developed and developing nations, as well as the growth in consumer awareness of the environment and eco-friendly goods.



Global demand for organic sanitary products is significantly influenced by rise in awareness of personal hygiene. Various marketing activities, government initiatives, and educational campaigns, the demand for organic sanitary pads has grown along with rise in disposable income. Companies in developed countries may launch new products to stay competitive. Manufacturers must produce organic sanitary pads at competitive prices to increase their adoption in new areas.



The market is expanding in terms of value sales as a result of increased consumer awareness of the uses and benefits of disposable feminine care products such as sanitary pads, tampons, and other disposable feminine care products. In addition, these disposable feminine care items are readily accessible in the market through a variety of retail establishments, including internet shops, supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount shops, and others. In turn, this has fueled the market for organic feminine care.



The rapid growth in the number of internet users across the globe presents a lucrative growth opportunity for organic feminine hygiene product vendors. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in 2022, about 66% of the global population had access to the internet, which was only 29% in 2010. Therefore, a rapid shift of the population to digital platforms has significantly fostered the growth of the online retail platform, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the organic feminine care market during the forecast period.



The organic feminine care market analysis, the market is segmented based on product type, nature, age group, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is classified into sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, panty liners & shields, and others. Sanitary pads segment is further categorized based on size into regular, large, and extra-large. Tampons segment is categorized into light (3 mL), regular (5 mL), and super (12 mL). The menstrual cup is bifurcated into small and large.



On the basis of nature, the market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable. On the basis of age group, it is segmented into up to 18 years, 19-30 years, 31-40 years, and 41 years & above. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacies, online stores, and others. On the basis of region, the organic feminine care market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



Unilever PLC, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., Eco Femme, Ontex BV, Bodywise (UK) Limited, Corman S.p.A., Unicharm Corporation, Women's India Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., TOP Organic Project, The Honey Pot Company, LLC., Apropos, The Honest Company, Inc., GladRags, and Organic Initiative Limited are the major companies profiled in the organic feminine care market report These manufacturers are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge and exploit the prevailing organic feminine care market opportunities.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the organic feminine care market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing organic feminine care market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the organic feminine care market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global organic feminine care market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Age Group

Upto 18 Years

19-30 Years

31-40 Years

41 Years and Above

By Product Type

Sanitary Pads

Size

Regular

Large

Extra Large

Tampons

Size

Light

Regular

Super

Menstrual Cups

Size

Small

Large

Panty Liners and Shields

Others

By Nature

Disposable

Reusable

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Pharmacy

Online Stores

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Bodywise (UK) Limited

Corman S.p.A.

TOP Organic Project

The Honey Pot Company, LLC

The Honest Company, Inc.

GladRags

Organic Initiative Limited

Women's India Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.

Unilever PLC

Kao Corporation

Ontex BV

Unicharm Corporation

Apropos

Procter & Gamble Co.

Co. Eco Femme

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO Perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. A rise in the number of working women population

3.4.1.2. Rise in concerns over the accumulation of plastics wastes

3.4.1.3. Rise in awareness towards personal hygiene

3.4.1.4. Health concerns due to ingredients used in conventional sanitary napkins

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Lower penetration in developing economies

3.4.2.2. The high price of organic menstruation products

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. The rapid growth of the online retail platform

3.4.3.2. Certifications and labels boost consumer confidence in products

3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.6. Key Regulation Analysis

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Value Chain Analysis



CHAPTER 4: ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Sanitary Pads

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis by country

4.2.4. Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

4.2.4.1. Regular Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.2. Regular Market size and forecast, by country

4.2.4.3. Large Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.4. Large Market size and forecast, by country

4.2.4.5. Extra Large Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.6. Extra Large Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Tampons

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis by country

4.3.4. Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

4.3.4.1. Light Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4.2. Light Market size and forecast, by country

4.3.4.3. Regular Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4.4. Regular Market size and forecast, by country

4.3.4.5. Super Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4.6. Super Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. Menstrual Cups

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market share analysis by country

4.4.4. Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

4.4.4.1. Small Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4.2. Small Market size and forecast, by country

4.4.4.3. Large Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4.4. Large Market size and forecast, by country

4.5. Panty Liners and Shields

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market share analysis by country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Disposable

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis by country

5.3. Reusable

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Upto 18 Years

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market share analysis by country

6.3. 19-30 Years

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market share analysis by country

6.4. 31-40 Years

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market share analysis by country

6.5. 41 Years and Above

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Supermarkets and hypermarkets

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market share analysis by country

7.3. Pharmacy

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market share analysis by country

7.4. Online Stores

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market share analysis by country

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market size and forecast By Region

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.2.2.1. North America Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.2.2.2. North America Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.2.2.3. North America Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.2.6. Market size and forecast, by country

8.2.6.1. U.S.

8.2.6.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.2.6.1.2.1. U.S. Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.2.6.1.2.2. U.S. Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.2.6.1.2.3. U.S. Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.2.6.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.2.6.1.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.2.6.1.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.2.6.2. Canada

8.2.6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.2.6.2.2.1. Canada Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.2.6.2.2.2. Canada Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.2.6.2.2.3. Canada Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.2.6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.2.6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.2.6.2.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.2.6.3. Mexico

8.2.6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.2.6.3.2.1. Mexico Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.2.6.3.2.2. Mexico Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.2.6.3.2.3. Mexico Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.2.6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.2.6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.2.6.3.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.3.2.1. Europe Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.2.2. Europe Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.2.3. Europe Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.3.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.3.6. Market size and forecast, by country

8.3.6.1. UK

8.3.6.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.3.6.1.2.1. UK Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.1.2.2. UK Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.1.2.3. UK Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.3.6.1.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.3.6.1.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.3.6.2. Germany

8.3.6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.3.6.2.2.1. Germany Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.2.2.2. Germany Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.2.2.3. Germany Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.3.6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.3.6.2.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.3.6.3. France

8.3.6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.3.6.3.2.1. France Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.3.2.2. France Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.3.2.3. France Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.3.6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.3.6.3.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.3.6.4. Italy

8.3.6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.3.6.4.2.1. Italy Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.4.2.2. Italy Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.4.2.3. Italy Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.3.6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.3.6.4.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.3.6.5. Spain

8.3.6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.3.6.5.2.1. Spain Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.5.2.2. Spain Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.5.2.3. Spain Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.3.6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.3.6.5.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.3.6.6. Rest of Europe

8.3.6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.3.6.6.2.1. Rest of Europe Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.6.2.2. Rest of Europe Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.6.2.3. Rest of Europe Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.3.6.6.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.3.6.6.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.3.6.6.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. Key trends and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.4.2.1. Asia-Pacific Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.2.2. Asia-Pacific Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.2.3. Asia-Pacific Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.4.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.4.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.4.6. Market size and forecast, by country

8.4.6.1. China

8.4.6.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.4.6.1.2.1. China Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.1.2.2. China Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.1.2.3. China Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.4.6.1.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.4.6.1.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.4.6.2. Japan

8.4.6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.4.6.2.2.1. Japan Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.2.2.2. Japan Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.2.2.3. Japan Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.4.6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.4.6.2.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.4.6.3. India

8.4.6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.4.6.3.2.1. India Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.3.2.2. India Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.3.2.3. India Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.4.6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.4.6.3.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.4.6.4. South Korea

8.4.6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.4.6.4.2.1. South Korea Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.4.2.2. South Korea Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.4.2.3. South Korea Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.4.6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.4.6.4.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.4.6.5. Australia

8.4.6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.4.6.5.2.1. Australia Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.5.2.2. Australia Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.5.2.3. Australia Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.4.6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.4.6.5.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.4.6.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4.6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.4.6.6.2.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.6.2.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.6.2.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.4.6.6.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.4.6.6.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.4.6.6.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.5. LAMEA

8.5.1. Key trends and opportunities

8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.5.2.1. LAMEA Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.2.2. LAMEA Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.2.3. LAMEA Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.5.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.5.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.5.6. Market size and forecast, by country

8.5.6.1. Brazil

8.5.6.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.5.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.5.6.1.2.1. Brazil Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.6.1.2.2. Brazil Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.6.1.2.3. Brazil Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.6.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.5.6.1.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.5.6.1.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.5.6.2. Argentina

8.5.6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.5.6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.5.6.2.2.1. Argentina Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.6.2.2.2. Argentina Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.6.2.2.3. Argentina Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.5.6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.5.6.2.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.5.6.3. Saudi Arabia

8.5.6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.5.6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.5.6.3.2.1. Saudi Arabia Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.6.3.2.2. Saudi Arabia Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.6.3.2.3. Saudi Arabia Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.5.6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.5.6.3.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.5.6.4. South Africa

8.5.6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.5.6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.5.6.4.2.1. South Africa Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.6.4.2.2. South Africa Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.6.4.2.3. South Africa Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.5.6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.5.6.4.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.5.6.5. Rest of LAMEA

8.5.6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.5.6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

8.5.6.5.2.1. Rest of LAMEA Sanitary Pads Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.6.5.2.2. Rest of LAMEA Tampons Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.6.5.2.3. Rest of LAMEA Menstrual Cups Organic feminine care Market by Size

8.5.6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Nature

8.5.6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by Age Group

8.5.6.5.5. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Top player positioning, 2021



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Bodywise (UK) Limited

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Operating business segments

10.1.5. Product portfolio

10.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. Corman S.p.A.

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Operating business segments

10.2.5. Product portfolio

10.3. Unilever PLC

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. Business performance

10.4. The Honest Company, Inc.

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Operating business segments

10.4.5. Product portfolio

10.4.6. Business performance

10.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. Apropos

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Operating business segments

10.5.5. Product portfolio

10.6. TOP Organic Project

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Operating business segments

10.6.5. Product portfolio

10.7. Eco Femme

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key Executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Operating business segments

10.7.5. Product portfolio

10.8. Women's India Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key Executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Operating business segments

10.8.5. Product portfolio

10.9. Kao Corporation

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Operating business segments

10.9.5. Product portfolio

10.9.6. Business performance

10.10. Procter & Gamble Co.

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Operating business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. Business performance

10.11. Unicharm Corporation

10.11.1. Company overview

10.11.2. Key Executives

10.11.3. Company snapshot

10.11.4. Operating business segments

10.11.5. Product portfolio

10.11.6. Business performance

10.11.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.12. The Honey Pot Company, LLC

10.12.1. Company overview

10.12.2. Key Executives

10.12.3. Company snapshot

10.12.4. Operating business segments

10.12.5. Product portfolio

10.13. Ontex BV

10.13.1. Company overview

10.13.2. Key Executives

10.13.3. Company snapshot

10.13.4. Operating business segments

10.13.5. Product portfolio

10.13.6. Business performance

10.13.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.14. Organic Initiative Limited

10.14.1. Company overview

10.14.2. Key Executives

10.14.3. Company snapshot

10.14.4. Operating business segments

10.14.5. Product portfolio

10.15. GladRags

10.15.1. Company overview

10.15.2. Key Executives

10.15.3. Company snapshot

10.15.4. Operating business segments

10.15.5. Product portfolio

List of Tables

TABLE 01. GLOBAL ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 02. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR SANITARY PADS, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 03. GLOBAL SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 04. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR REGULAR, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 05. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR LARGE, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 06. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR EXTRA LARGE, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 07. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR TAMPONS, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 08. GLOBAL TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 09. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR LIGHT, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 10. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR REGULAR, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 11. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR SUPER, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 12. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR MENSTRUAL CUPS, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 14. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR SMALL, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 15. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR LARGE, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 16. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR PANTY LINERS AND SHIELDS, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 17. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR OTHERS, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 19. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR DISPOSABLE, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 20. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR REUSABLE, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 21. GLOBAL ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 22. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR UPTO 18 YEARS, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 23. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR 19-30 YEARS, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 24. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR 31-40 YEARS, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 25. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR 41 YEARS AND ABOVE, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 26. GLOBAL ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 27. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR SUPERMARKETS AND HYPERMARKETS, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 28. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR PHARMACY, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 29. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR ONLINE STORES, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 30. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR OTHERS, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 31. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY REGION, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 32. NORTH AMERICA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 33. NORTH AMERICA SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 34. NORTH AMERICA TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 35. NORTH AMERICA MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 36. NORTH AMERICA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 37. NORTH AMERICA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 38. NORTH AMERICA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 39. NORTH AMERICA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY COUNTRY, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 40. U.S. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 41. U.S. SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 42. U.S. TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 43. U.S. MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 44. U.S. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 45. U.S. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 46. U.S. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 47. CANADA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 48. CANADA SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 49. CANADA TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 50. CANADA MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 51. CANADA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 52. CANADA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 53. CANADA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 54. MEXICO ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 55. MEXICO SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 56. MEXICO TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 57. MEXICO MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 58. MEXICO ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 59. MEXICO ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 60. MEXICO ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 61. EUROPE ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 62. EUROPE SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 63. EUROPE TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 64. EUROPE MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 65. EUROPE ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 66. EUROPE ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 67. EUROPE ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 68. EUROPE ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY COUNTRY, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 69. UK ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 70. UK SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 71. UK TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 72. UK MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 73. UK ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 74. UK ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 75. UK ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 76. GERMANY ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 77. GERMANY SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 78. GERMANY TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 79. GERMANY MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 80. GERMANY ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 81. GERMANY ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 82. GERMANY ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 83. FRANCE ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 84. FRANCE SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 85. FRANCE TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 86. FRANCE MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 87. FRANCE ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 88. FRANCE ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 89. FRANCE ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 90. ITALY ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 91. ITALY SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 92. ITALY TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 93. ITALY MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 94. ITALY ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 95. ITALY ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 96. ITALY ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 97. SPAIN ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 98. SPAIN SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 99. SPAIN TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 100. SPAIN MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 101. SPAIN ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 102. SPAIN ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 103. SPAIN ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 104. REST OF EUROPE ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 105. REST OF EUROPE SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 106. REST OF EUROPE TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 107. REST OF EUROPE MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 108. REST OF EUROPE ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 109. REST OF EUROPE ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 110. REST OF EUROPE ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 111. ASIA-PACIFIC ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 112. ASIA-PACIFIC SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 113. ASIA-PACIFIC TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 114. ASIA-PACIFIC MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 115. ASIA-PACIFIC ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 116. ASIA-PACIFIC ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 117. ASIA-PACIFIC ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 118. ASIA-PACIFIC ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY COUNTRY, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 119. CHINA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 120. CHINA SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 121. CHINA TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 122. CHINA MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 123. CHINA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 124. CHINA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 125. CHINA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 126. JAPAN ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 127. JAPAN SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 128. JAPAN TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 129. JAPAN MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 130. JAPAN ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 131. JAPAN ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 132. JAPAN ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 133. INDIA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 134. INDIA SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 135. INDIA TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 136. INDIA MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 137. INDIA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 138. INDIA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 139. INDIA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 140. SOUTH KOREA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 141. SOUTH KOREA SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 142. SOUTH KOREA TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 143. SOUTH KOREA MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 144. SOUTH KOREA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 145. SOUTH KOREA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 146. SOUTH KOREA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 147. AUSTRALIA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 148. AUSTRALIA SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 149. AUSTRALIA TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 150. AUSTRALIA MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 151. AUSTRALIA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 152. AUSTRALIA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 153. AUSTRALIA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 154. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 155. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 156. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 157. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 158. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 159. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 160. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 161. LAMEA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 162. LAMEA SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 163. LAMEA TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 164. LAMEA MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 165. LAMEA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 166. LAMEA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 167. LAMEA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 168. LAMEA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY COUNTRY, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 169. BRAZIL ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 170. BRAZIL SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 171. BRAZIL TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 172. BRAZIL MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 173. BRAZIL ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 174. BRAZIL ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 175. BRAZIL ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 176. ARGENTINA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 177. ARGENTINA SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 178. ARGENTINA TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 179. ARGENTINA MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 180. ARGENTINA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 181. ARGENTINA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 182. ARGENTINA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 183. SAUDI ARABIA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 184. SAUDI ARABIA SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 185. SAUDI ARABIA TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 186. SAUDI ARABIA MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 187. SAUDI ARABIA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 188. SAUDI ARABIA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 189. SAUDI ARABIA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 190. SOUTH AFRICA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 191. SOUTH AFRICA SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 192. SOUTH AFRICA TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 193. SOUTH AFRICA MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 194. SOUTH AFRICA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 195. SOUTH AFRICA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 196. SOUTH AFRICA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 197. REST OF LAMEA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 198. REST OF LAMEA SANITARY PADS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 199. REST OF LAMEA TAMPONS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 200. REST OF LAMEA MENSTRUAL CUPS ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY SIZE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 201. REST OF LAMEA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 202. REST OF LAMEA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 203. REST OF LAMEA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

TABLE 204. BODYWISE (UK) LIMITED: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 205. BODYWISE (UK) LIMITED: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 206. BODYWISE (UK) LIMITED: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 207. BODYWISE (UK) LIMITED: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 208. BODYWISE (UK) LIMITED: KEY STRATEGIES

TABLE 209. CORMAN S.P.A.: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 210. CORMAN S.P.A.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 211. CORMAN S.P.A.: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 212. CORMAN S.P.A.: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 213. UNILEVER PLC: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 214. UNILEVER PLC: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 215. UNILEVER PLC: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 216. UNILEVER PLC: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 217. THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 218. THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 219. THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 220. THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 221. THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.: KEY STRATEGIES

TABLE 222. APROPOS: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 223. APROPOS: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 224. APROPOS: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 225. APROPOS: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 226. TOP ORGANIC PROJECT: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 227. TOP ORGANIC PROJECT: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 228. TOP ORGANIC PROJECT: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 229. TOP ORGANIC PROJECT: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 230. ECO FEMME: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 231. ECO FEMME: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 232. ECO FEMME: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 233. ECO FEMME: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 234. WOMEN'S INDIA PERSONAL CARE PVT. LTD.: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 235. WOMEN'S INDIA PERSONAL CARE PVT. LTD.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 236. WOMEN'S INDIA PERSONAL CARE PVT. LTD.: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 237. WOMEN'S INDIA PERSONAL CARE PVT. LTD.: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 238. KAO CORPORATION: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 239. KAO CORPORATION: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 240. KAO CORPORATION: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 241. KAO CORPORATION: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 242. PROCTER & GAMBLE CO.: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 243. PROCTER & GAMBLE CO.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 244. PROCTER & GAMBLE CO.: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 245. PROCTER & GAMBLE CO.: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 246. UNICHARM CORPORATION: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 247. UNICHARM CORPORATION: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 248. UNICHARM CORPORATION: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 249. UNICHARM CORPORATION: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 250. UNICHARM CORPORATION: KEY STRATEGIES

TABLE 251. THE HONEY POT COMPANY, LLC: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 252. THE HONEY POT COMPANY, LLC: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 253. THE HONEY POT COMPANY, LLC: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 254. THE HONEY POT COMPANY, LLC: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 255. ONTEX BV: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 256. ONTEX BV: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 257. ONTEX BV: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 258. ONTEX BV: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 259. ONTEX BV: KEY STRATEGIES

TABLE 260. ORGANIC INITIATIVE LIMITED: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 261. ORGANIC INITIATIVE LIMITED: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 262. ORGANIC INITIATIVE LIMITED: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 263. ORGANIC INITIATIVE LIMITED: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 264. GLADRAGS: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 265. GLADRAGS: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 266. GLADRAGS: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 267. GLADRAGS: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO



List of Figures

FIGURE 01. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031

FIGURE 02. SEGMENTATION OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031

FIGURE 03. TOP INVESTMENT POCKETS IN ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET (2022-2031)

FIGURE 04. LOW BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

FIGURE 05. MODERATE BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

FIGURE 06. HIGH THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

FIGURE 07. MODERATE THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

FIGURE 08. MODERATE INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

FIGURE 09. DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS AND OPPORTUNITIES: GLOBALORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET

FIGURE 10. IMPACT OF KEY REGULATION: ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET

FIGURE 11. PRICING ANALYSIS: ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET 2021 AND 2031

FIGURE 12. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS: ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET

FIGURE 13. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2021(%)

FIGURE 14. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR SANITARY PADS, BY COUNTRY 2021 AND 2031(%)

FIGURE 15. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR TAMPONS, BY COUNTRY 2021 AND 2031(%)

FIGURE 16. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR MENSTRUAL CUPS, BY COUNTRY 2021 AND 2031(%)

FIGURE 17. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR PANTY LINERS AND SHIELDS, BY COUNTRY 2021 AND 2031(%)

FIGURE 18. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR OTHERS, BY COUNTRY 2021 AND 2031(%)

FIGURE 19. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY NATURE, 2021(%)

FIGURE 20. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR DISPOSABLE, BY COUNTRY 2021 AND 2031(%)

FIGURE 21. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR REUSABLE, BY COUNTRY 2021 AND 2031(%)

FIGURE 22. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP, 2021(%)

FIGURE 23. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR UPTO 18 YEARS, BY COUNTRY 2021 AND 2031(%)

FIGURE 24. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR 19-30 YEARS, BY COUNTRY 2021 AND 2031(%)

FIGURE 25. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR 31-40 YEARS, BY COUNTRY 2021 AND 2031(%)

FIGURE 26. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR 41 YEARS AND ABOVE, BY COUNTRY 2021 AND 2031(%)

FIGURE 27. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2021(%)

FIGURE 28. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR SUPERMARKETS AND HYPERMARKETS, BY COUNTRY 2021 AND 2031(%)

FIGURE 29. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR PHARMACY, BY COUNTRY 2021 AND 2031(%)

FIGURE 30. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR ONLINE STORES, BY COUNTRY 2021 AND 2031(%)

FIGURE 31. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET FOR OTHERS, BY COUNTRY 2021 AND 2031(%)

FIGURE 32. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET BY REGION, 2021

FIGURE 33. U.S. ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 34. CANADA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 35. MEXICO ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 36. UK ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 37. GERMANY ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 38. FRANCE ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 39. ITALY ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 40. SPAIN ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 41. REST OF EUROPE ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 42. CHINA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 43. JAPAN ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 44. INDIA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 45. SOUTH KOREA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 46. AUSTRALIA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 47. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 48. BRAZIL ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 49. ARGENTINA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 50. SAUDI ARABIA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 51. SOUTH AFRICA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 52. REST OF LAMEA ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET, 2021-2031 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 53. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES, BY YEAR

FIGURE 54. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES, BY DEVELOPMENT

FIGURE 55. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES, BY COMPANY

FIGURE 56. PRODUCT MAPPING OF TOP 10 PLAYERS

FIGURE 57. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

FIGURE 58. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP: ORGANIC FEMININE CARE MARKET

FIGURE 59. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2021

FIGURE 60. UNILEVER PLC: NET SALES, 2019-2021 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 61. UNILEVER PLC: RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE, 2019-2021

FIGURE 62. UNILEVER PLC: REVENUE SHARE BY SEGMENT, 2021 (%)

FIGURE 63. UNILEVER PLC: REVENUE SHARE BY REGION, 2021 (%)

FIGURE 64. THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.: NET REVENUE, 2019-2021 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 65. THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.: RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE, 2019-2021 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 66. THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.: REVENUE SHARE BY SEGMENT, 2021 (%)

FIGURE 67. KAO CORPORATION: NET REVENUE, 2019-2021 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 68. KAO CORPORATION: REVENUE SHARE BY SEGMENT, 2021 (%)

FIGURE 69. KAO CORPORATION: REVENUE SHARE BY REGION, 2021 (%)

FIGURE 70. THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY: NET SALES, 2020-2022 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 71. THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY: REVENUE SHARE BY SEGMENT, 2022 (%)

FIGURE 72. UNICHARM CORPORATION: NET SALES, 2019-2021 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 73. UNICHARM CORPORATION: RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE, 2019-2021 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 74. UNICHARM CORPORATION: REVENUE SHARE BY SEGMENT, 2021 (%)

FIGURE 75. UNICHARM CORPORATION: REVENUE SHARE BY REGION, 2021 (%)

FIGURE 76. ONTEX BV: NET REVENUE, 2019-2021 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 77. ONTEX BV: RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE, 2019-2021 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 78. ONTEX BV: REVENUE SHARE BY REGION, 2021 (%)

Companies Mentioned

Bodywise (UK) Limited

Corman S.p.A.

TOP Organic Project

The Honey Pot Company, LLC

The Honest Company, Inc.

GladRags

Organic Initiative Limited

Women's India Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.

Unilever PLC

Kao Corporation

Ontex BV

Unicharm Corporation

Apropos

Procter & Gamble Co.

Co. Eco Femme

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oincye

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets