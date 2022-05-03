Online "ROCK AND ROLL GALLERY - What Music Looked Like" Upgrades Site with a Wealth of Rarely-Seen Images of Legendary MUSIC ARTISTS by Famed ROCK PHOTOGRAPHERS

The website also features SHOT TALK videos, IN-DEPTH INTERVIEWS with the photographers about the unique stories behind the shot

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock and Roll Gallery – with the tagline "What Music Looked Like" – is an ever-growing, online photographic wonderland that is a classic rock lover's delight. Founder Chris Vranian has assembled a group of celebrated rock music photographers and created a robust platform presenting the best images of legendary artists from each shooter's venerable archives. A passionate music fan himself, Vranian calls it a place where "the History Channel meets the Biography Channel at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame." View the website at: https://rockandrollgallery.com/

Bob Dylan leaning on his guitar case in a Santa Monica, CA studio, 1980, by Arthur Rosato Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth of the band Van Halen taking a break during a promo tour for their first single "You Really Got Me." Crestwood, MO, 1978, by Richard Upper

Curated by Vranian in collaboration with the photographers, the Rock and Roll Gallery collection features iconic shots and choice outtakes from Arthur Rosato, Richard Upper, James Fortune, Sidney Smith, Jeffrey Mayer, Chuck Boyd, and Jill Gibson, who all had extraordinary access to stellar artists. Works by these photographers have not been as widely circulated as well-known images from other sources, making what Vranian is presenting a treasure trove of rarely seen moments in music history. All images are available for sale as limited edition prints to collectors through the Rock and Roll Gallery website.

The fun and informative Rock and Roll Gallery site – which Vranian calls a "playground" – also features the Shot Talk video collection presenting in-depth interviews with the photographers. With new entries created on an ongoing basis, all clips are produced by Vranian, and each features the unique stories behind the shot – and the scene. View the new Shot Talk sizzle reel: https://rockandrollgallery.com/blogs/news/shot-talk-promo-reel. Mr. Vranian is available for interviews.

Music artists featured in Rock and Roll Gallery include: Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones, Joni Mitchell, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Gregg Allman, Elton John, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and many more. To view the entire collection: https://rockandrollgallery.com/. The site's extremely user-friendly search function allows searchability by artist, photographer, city, and even venue.

The photograph of Bob Dylan at the top of this release is by Arthur Rosato at a recording studio in Santa Monica in 1980. Rosato says, "We didn't take many photos that day, probably four frames. It was very casual. I don't ask people to pose. The sound of the shutter on the Bronica camera is kind of startling, like someone crushing a garbage can." The Van Halen image is by Richard Upper, captured on a promo tour for the band's first single "You Really Got Me" at a McDonald's in a St. Louis suburb. Hear about these on Shot Talk:

All Rock and Roll Gallery images are available to collectors in various sizes. Each limited-edition print is printed on archival paper, is signed and dated by the artist, and comes with a Rock and Roll Gallery Certificate of Authenticity.

