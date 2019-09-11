﻿Online Schools Report Debuts Unique College Ranking System

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has introduced a unique and improved college ranking methodology. The new system coincides with a complete revamp of the website.

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com

OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online Schools Report's goal is to provide students with information on quality programs. Programs in OSR's rankings represent the best in Student Satisfaction, Admission Rates, Online Program Representation, Popularity at the School, Department Offerings, and low Average Median Debt.

OSR is committed to data transparency. Students want to know what the best schools are, but they also want to know why those schools are on top. OSR's new design clearly displays all of the information used in a ranking. Want to know the median debt of the best online Special Education program? It's all listed in each entry.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

OSR is a valuable resource for online students. Besides rankings, the site offers tips for how to excel in school, breakdowns of different majors, and recent news in online higher education. If you want to advance your career through online education, OSR has your back.

